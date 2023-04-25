Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Announces Low-Pressure Nano Reactor System Purchase Order for Biodiesel Production

CHATSWORTH, CA, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Cavitation Technologies, Inc. ("CTi" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CVAT), a leading ESG company, which designs and manufactures innovative flow- through nano-technology systems for fluid processing applications worldwide, is pleased to announce that we received two purchase orders for its low-pressure Nano Reactor® System (LPN) from a biodiesel production facility in Colombia, South America for biodiesel production with an expected capacity for 400 metric tons per day (mtpd).

Biodiesel production is important for its potential to provide a more sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional diesel fuel, while also offering economic and energy security benefits.

Neil Voloshin, CEO of Cavitation Technologies, Inc., commented: “The quality of the biodiesel produced from low-grade feedstock utilizing Biodiesel Nano Reactor® was found to be superior to the quality of biodiesel being produced utilizing conventional methods and technologies. This is going to be our third installation in Colombia."

The growth of the biodiesel industry in Colombia has been mainly driven by palm oil, which is the country's primary feedstock for biodiesel production. Colombia is one of the world's top producers of palm oil, and the oil is readily available, making it a cost-effective feedstock for biodiesel production.

According to data from the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), biodiesel production in Colombia has seen significant growth over the last decade, increasing from 13.5 million gallons in 2009 to 297.3 million gallons in 2020. In 2020, biodiesel represented about 8% of total diesel consumption in the country.

Technology Overview

As an add-on to existing neutralization and pretreatment where our Company's patented technology is able to reduce oil losses, the amount of caustic and acid required for neutralization. CVAT's LPN multistage Nano Reactor® is designed to achieve an improved performance over conventional technologies and covers a wide range of applications in processing large volumes of fluids. In vegetable oil refining, the LPN technology offers an enhanced performance, lowered operating expenses, reduced environmental impact, exceptional oil quality, improved shelf life, and reduction of up to 90% of the harsh chemicals used in conventional edible vegetable oil refining processes.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The Company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. https://www.cvatinfo.com.

Follow us on Twitter for real time updates: https://twitter.com/CavitationTech

Like us on Facebook to receive live feed updates: https://www.facebook.com/ctinanotech

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as ''may,'' ''should,'' ''potential,'' ''continue,'' ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, our ability to perform the installation as anticipated, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will in fact transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

8187180905

info@ctinanotech.com



