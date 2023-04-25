DBM Global Inc. Announces Addition of Stacy Reyan to the Board of Directors

PHOENIX, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DBM Global Inc. announces the election of new Board member – Stacy Reyan. Current Directors James R. Roach, Michael R. Hill, Wayne Barr, Jr., Brian Goldstein, Holly Cindell, and Robert B. Holland, III will also continue their service on the Board. Robert V. Leffler, Jr. has completed his service on the Board.



“The DBMG Board is excited to welcome Stacy Reyan to the Board. We believe that Stacy’s human resource experience will serve to enhance shareholder value in light of our continued growth,” commented Chairman of the Board and CEO, Mr. Roach. Mr. Roach also stated that, “We also thank Mr. Leffler for his years of service on the Board and wish him well.”

Ms. Reyan stated that “I am delighted with the appointment to the DBM Global Board and the opportunity to work with a highly-regarded group of business leaders and look forward to leveraging my human capital expertise in ways that further the Company’s future growth strategy.”

New Director Biography:

Stacy Reyan

Stacy Reyan has over a 25-year track record as a Human Resources Executive and has extensive experience utilizing the human resources function to drive business strategy and align people to achieve business goals. Ms. Reyan is currently the Chief People Officer for Bates White Economic Consulting in Washington, D.C. and previously worked for McGuireWoods LLPC and APCO Worldwide Inc. in senior human resources/executive positions. Ms. Reyan received her B.A. in Psychology from George Mason University.

About DBM Global Inc.

DBM Global Inc. is focused on delivering world class, sustainable value to its clients through a highly collaborative portfolio of companies which provide better designs, more efficient construction, and superior asset management solutions. The Company offers integrated steel construction services from a single source and professional services which include design-assist, design-build, engineering, detailing, BIM co-ordination, steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, rebar detailing, advanced field erection, project management, and state-of-the-art steel management systems. Major market segments include commercial, healthcare, convention centers, stadiums, gaming and hospitality, mixed use and retail, industrial, public works, bridges, transportation, and international projects. The Company, which is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, has operations in United States, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and the United Kingdom.

