AMD Introduces Ryzen™ Z1 Series Processors, Expanding the "Zen 4" Lineup into Handheld Game Consoles

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) introduced the new Ryzen Z1 Series processors, the ultimate high-performance processor for handheld PC gaming consoles1. The Ryzen Z1 Series features two high performance processors, the Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 Extreme, both offering industry-leading gaming experiences, uncompromising battery life, and featuring AMD RDNA™ 3 architecture-based graphics. AMD is partnering with Asus to launch the first Ryzen Z1 Series device with the Asus ROG Ally, a premium handheld PC console, featuring up to a Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor.



“At AMD, we’re continually advancing the next generation of gaming experiences, from consoles to desktops to on-the-go handheld devices,” said Jason Banta, corporate vice president and general manager, Client OEM at AMD. “Ryzen Z1 processors deliver gamers an elite gaming experience and extreme portability in exciting gaming form factors.”

All-New AMD Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processors

Featuring up to 8 cores and 16 threads, the Ryzen Z1 Series processors offer breathtaking visuals and, with the efficiency of “Zen 4” architecture, deliver incredible battery life for a truly portable, high-performance gaming experience. With AMD RDNA 3 architecture-based graphics built right in, gamers will have the power to play graphically intensive modern games smoothly. Users can optimize their game play with AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ by utilizing features including AMD Radeon™ Super Resolution2, Radeon Chill, Radeon Image Sharpening3, AMD Link4 and more. These features can boost performance with increased frame rates and responsiveness, while helping extend battery life.

Every AMD Ryzen Z1 Series processor supports USB4 for fast and easy connectivity for the latest external storage and display devices, as well as the latest LPDDR5 and LPDDR5X memory standards, delivering fast performance and low latency for more responsive gaming.

Model Cores/Threads Graphics Cache AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme



8/16 12 AMD RDNA 3

compute units 24 MB AMD Ryzen Z1

6/12



4 AMD RDNA 3

compute units



22 MB





Designed for New Form Factors of Computing

With compatibility for Windows 11 and other operating systems, Ryzen Z1 Series processor-based devices can deliver the full breadth of Windows 11 applications and games. Gamers will have access to hundreds of PC games through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (sold separately) and seamless access to their game libraries. Built on x86 architecture and ready for Windows 11, users of Ryzen Z1 Series devices will also have native access to popular social and productivity software. Ryzen Z1 devices are also equipped with smart power management technology which will allow them to game and run these applications well with great battery life.

“At Xbox, we put the player at the center by giving them choice on the experience and device that best fit their gaming needs,” said Roanne Sones, head of Xbox hardware. “With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate we’re bringing hundreds of games to new devices, including on-the-go gaming handhelds, and are excited to see AMD investing in new processors to grow this device category.”

Ryzen Z1 Series Devices Available Soon

AMD Ryzen Z1 processors will be available first in the Asus ROG Ally. More information about the Asus ROG Ally availability and pricing will be announced by Asus on May 11.

“Having a great gaming experience doesn’t mean you have to be tied to a chair or a charger,” said Shawn Yen, product management director of Gaming Business Unit, Asus. “With the new Ryzen Z1 Series processors, we’re working with AMD to deliver the power, visuals and efficiency needed to enable a superior portable gaming experience — whether you’re traveling, commuting for work or simply want to game untethered.”

Supporting Resources

Contact:

Stacy MacDiarmid

AMD Public Relations

+1 512-658-2265

Stacy.MacDiarmid@amd.com

Suresh Bhaskaran

AMD Investor Relations

+1 408-749-2845

Suresh.Bhaskaran@amd.com

1 Based on testing by AMD Labs in April 2023, as measured on the ASUS ROG Ally with a Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor at low settings, 1080p (upscaled 720p with RSR) vs a comparable handheld device currently available in market in 9 select games. Results are configuration dependent and may vary. DHX-1.

2 Radeon Super Resolution works with games that support exclusive and borderless full-screen modes. AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.5.2 or newer is required. GD-197.

3 Radeon Image Sharpening is compatible with DirectX 11/12 and Vulkan APIs. DirectX 9 support with Radeon RX 5000 Series GPUs only. Compatible with Windows 10/11. Hardware compatibility includes Radeon RX 400 series discrete graphics and newer dGPUs, Ryzen 2000 Series processors and newer CPUs, including hybrid and detachable graphics configurations. No mGPU support. GD-156.

4 AMD Link requires AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.2.1 or newer. Game streaming on a phone or tablet requires Android 7.0 and later or iOS 14 and later, with a high-speed internet connection. For TV support, Apple TV 4K running tvOS 15.x and later, or Android TV 7.0 and later are required. Streaming at 4K requires compatible streaming hardware. Requires AMD Radeon RX 400 Series discrete graphics or newer. Graphics card must support hardware encoding for host capabilities to function. Supports Windows 10/11. Controllers must be compatible with game and headset, consult vendor prior to purchase. GD-159.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c363db21-3d59-4154-839a-d04776ea66ae