Influencer Marketing Pioneer, Pulse Advertising, Launches Highly Successful Campaign with Beats by Dre

London, United Kingdom, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Advertising collaborated with Beats by Dre to launch a successful influencer marketing campaign that garnered over 7 billion hashtag challenge views and an impressive 14.66% engagement rate. Pulse Advertising worked with the singer and TikTok star, Ashnikko for this campaign. Together, they created the first-ever music video made from TikTok user-generated content.

The campaign focused on 4 color challenges that were inspired by the Beats Studio3 Headphones from Beats by Dre. Ashnikko invited her audience to make response videos where they could get a chance to be featured in her video. This approach created an incentive for Ashnikko’s audience to engage with her content, the Beats by Dre brand, and generate more content that further promoted the brand.

Pulse Advertising directed a well-planned influencer marketing campaign that resonated with its target audience and drove unprecedented engagement. This influencer marketing campaign got a lot of recognition that led to Pulse Advertising winning Gold in the Horizon Interactive Awards for Social Media. This organic campaign celebrated identity, individuality, and culture in a way that engaged with their target audience effectively.

Pulse Advertising makes the biggest brands in the world go viral

Pulse Advertising consistently creates viral campaigns for clients, forging creative collaborations between brands, influencers and audiences that generate results consistently above industry benchmarks.

For MAC Cosmetics, Pulse Advertising introduced the brand to a Gen Z audience, through the #YouOwnIt campaign, launching the brand on TikTok during New York Fashion Week and garnering 2.8 billion views. Meanwhile, for MINI, the influencer marketing agency invited Key Opinion Leaders to the European Championships to create viral content while communicating MINI’s commitment to community and diversity to their followers.

Pulse Advertising is one of the first official agency partners of TikTok. The company collaborated with Sony for the launch of the new Jumanji film and produced videos using an interactive filter to depict creators as their Jumanji alter egos. This kind of creative campaign resonated well with Jumanji’s target audience, and help create a buzz for the upcoming film. This campaign was launched on a global scale, it was visually engaging and shared worldwide.

Pulse Advertising is the influencer marketing industry leader and it works with some of the biggest brands in the world to create compelling, engaging campaigns that drive incredible results.

Lara Daniel and Chris Kastenholz, CEOs and Co-Founders of Pulse Advertising state, “We are passionate about creating meaningful advertising campaigns that drive results for our clients. Our work over the past eight years has pioneered the growth of the influencer marketing industry, leading to our position as a market leader in this field. We’re excited to continue collaborating with the world’s boldest brands on innovative campaigns that enable them to win and retain customers on social media.”

About Pulse Advertising



Pulse Advertising makes advertising meaningful, enabling brands to win and retain customers on social media through influencer marketing, paid social advertising and social media management. Founded in 2014 by Chris Kastenholz and Lara Daniel, Pulse Advertising is now a global team with 100+ employees based in Hamburg, Berlin, London, New York, Milan and Paris.

As a market leading agency, they have established partnerships with brands including L’Oréal, BMW, Ferrero, Hugo Boss and more. Official partner of Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Google, their work has been recognised by the likes of Forbes 30under30, Influencer Marketing Awards and TEDx, amongst others. Find out more at www.pulse-advertising.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/influencer-marketing-pioneer-pulse-advertising-launches-highly-successful-campaign-with-beats-by-dre/