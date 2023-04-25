Enterprise Data Management Market Projected to Hit USD 1565.38 Billion at a 8.89% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Enterprise Data Management Market : By Component, By Solutions, By Deployment - Forecast till 2030”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 8.89% to attain a valuation of around USD 1565.38 Billion by the end of 2030.

The global enterprise data management market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and the growing need for real-time data management.

Covid-19 Impact:

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the enterprise data management market, with companies across industries forced to adapt to remote work and digital operations. As a result, there has been a growing demand for cloud-based data management solutions, as well as increased investment in cybersecurity to protect against the growing threat of cyber-attacks.

Industry Trends:

One of the key trends in the enterprise data management market is the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies. These technologies are being used to analyze and manage large amounts of data in real-time, enabling companies to make faster and more informed decisions.

Another trend in the market is the increasing use of cloud-based solutions for data management. Cloud-based solutions offer greater flexibility and scalability, allowing companies to easily scale up or down as their data management needs change.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5863

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 1565.38 Billion Market CAGR during 2022-2030 8.89% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growing utility of the enterprise data management market across sectors, such as IT and logistics, can cause the enterprise data management market to surge.

Market Segmentation:

The enterprise data management market can be segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, organization size, and vertical. By component, the market can be divided into software, services, and hardware. By deployment mode, the market can be segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. By organization size, the market can be divided into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. By vertical, the market can be segmented into BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecommunications, government, and others.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Enterprise Data Management Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/enterprise-data-management-market-5863

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the enterprise data management market, due to the presence of a large number of technology companies and increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions. The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of digital technologies in countries such as India and China.

Competitive Analysis:

The enterprise data management market is highly competitive, with a large number of players operating in the space. Some of the key players in the market include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Informatica LLC, Talend Inc., and Cloudera Inc.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the enterprise data management market include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Informatica LLC, Talend Inc., and Cloudera Inc. These companies are continuously investing in R&D and launching new solutions to stay ahead of the competition and meet the growing needs of their customers. With the rapid pace of technological development, the enterprise data management market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/5863

IBM Corporation:

IBM Corporation is a leading player in the enterprise data management market, offering a wide range of solutions for data management, analytics, and AI. The company has been investing heavily in AI and ML technologies, and has recently launched a new range of cloud-based solutions that leverage these technologies to help companies manage their data more effectively.

Oracle Corporation:

Oracle Corporation is another key player in the market, offering a range of solutions for data management, analytics, and cloud computing. The company has recently launched a new cloud-based data management platform, Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse, which uses AI and ML technologies to automate many of the tasks involved in data management.

SAP SE:

SAP SE is a leading provider of enterprise software solutions, including solutions for data management and analytics. The company has recently launched a new cloud-based data management platform, SAP HANA, which is designed to help companies manage their data more effectively in real-time.

SAS Institute Inc:

SAS Institute Inc. is a leading provider of analytics software and solutions, with a strong focus on data management. The company has recently launched a new cloud-based solution, SAS Viya, which is designed to help companies manage their data more effectively and gain insights in real-time.

Ask For Customization:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/5863

Recent Developments:

One of the major recent developments in the enterprise data management market is the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions. Cloud-based solutions offer greater flexibility and scalability, enabling companies to easily scale up or down as their data management needs change. Cloud-based solutions also offer greater cost savings compared to traditional on-premise solutions.

Another recent development in the market is the growing use of AI and ML technologies for data management. These technologies are being used to analyze and manage large amounts of data in real-time, enabling companies to make faster and more informed decisions. This has led to the development of new solutions that leverage AI and ML technologies for data management, such as automated data quality, data governance, and data classification solutions.

Furthermore, there has been a growing focus on cybersecurity in the enterprise data management market, with companies investing heavily in cybersecurity solutions to protect against the growing threat of cyber attacks. This has led to the development of new cybersecurity solutions that are specifically designed for data management, such as identity and access management solutions, data encryption solutions, and network security solutions.

Related Reports:

Speech Analytics Market

Geospatial Market

Prescriptive Analytics Market

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.