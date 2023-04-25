Formula 1® and Custom Events from WSJ To Host Inaugural F1 Accelerate Summit

Seven-time F1 World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and Top Gun: Maverick duo Jerry Bruckheimer and Joseph Kosinski to join exclusive star-studded event, held in the run-up to this year’s Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, that brings together trailblazers from the worlds of sports, entertainment and business.

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula 1® (F1), the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, is partnering with Custom Events from WSJ, a commercial unit of Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal, to host the F1 Accelerate Summit on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Kicking off one of F1’s flagship race weekends, the invitation-only event will bring together trailblazers from the worlds of sports, entertainment and business:



Seven-time F1 World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton

Top Gun: Maverick duo Jerry Bruckheimer and Joseph Kosinski will discuss their F1 movie starring Brad Pitt that is entering production this summer.

Five-time grand slam tennis champion Maria Sharapova will join a conversation that looks at how women players are taking leading roles across the sports industry as Hollywood builds a growth business around sports-inspired content.

World Cup Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsey Vonn will share insights on achieving peak performance and building a legacy.

CEO of Hello Sunshine Sarah Harden and Managing Director of F1 Academy Susie Wolff will discuss the importance of female storytelling in inspiring the next generation of athletes and leaders.

President and CEO of Liberty Media Gregory B. Maffei and Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali will give unique insight into what fans can expect next from F1.

View the full program for the inaugural F1 Accelerate Summit here. Confirmed participants include:

Sir Lewis Hamilton l Seven-time F1 World Champion

l Seven-time F1 World Champion Gregory B. Maffei | President and CEO, Liberty Media Corporation

| President and CEO, Liberty Media Corporation Stefano Domenicali | President and CEO, Formula 1

| President and CEO, Formula 1 Jerry Bruckheimer | Producer

| Producer Joseph Kosinski | Director, Top Gun: Maverick

| Director, Top Gun: Maverick Maria Sharapova | International Tennis Icon

| International Tennis Icon Sarah Harden | CEO, Hello Sunshine

| CEO, Hello Sunshine Manish Pandey | Creative Director, Jiva Maya and Religion of Sports

| Creative Director, Jiva Maya and Religion of Sports Susie Wolff | Managing Director, F1 Academy

| Managing Director, F1 Academy Zak Brown | CEO, McLaren Racing

| CEO, McLaren Racing Jerry Colonna | Co-Founder and CEO, Reboot.io; Author, "Reunion: Leadership and the Longing to Belong" (Nov. 2023)

| Co-Founder and CEO, Reboot.io; Author, "Reunion: Leadership and the Longing to Belong" (Nov. 2023) Tom Garfinkel | Vice Chairman, President and CEO of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, and Managing Partner of the Formula 1 Crypto.Com Miami Grand Prix

| Vice Chairman, President and CEO of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, and Managing Partner of the Formula 1 Crypto.Com Miami Grand Prix Naomi Schiff | Formula 1 Analyst, Sky Sports

Formula 1 Analyst, Sky Sports Gotham Chopra | Creator and Co-Founder, Religion of Sports

| Creator and Co-Founder, Religion of Sports Pierfrancesco Vago | Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division, MSC Group

| Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division, MSC Group Dr. Luana Marques | Associate Professor of Psychology, Harvard Medical School; Author, "Bold Move: A 3-Step Plan to Transform Anxiety into Power"

| Associate Professor of Psychology, Harvard Medical School; Author, "Bold Move: A 3-Step Plan to Transform Anxiety into Power" Aileen McManamon | Chair, Green Sports Alliance; Founder and Managing Partner, 5T Sports Group

| Chair, Green Sports Alliance; Founder and Managing Partner, 5T Sports Group Jasmine Robinson | Managing Partner, Monarch Collective

| Managing Partner, Monarch Collective Robert Smith | Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Vista Equity Partners

| Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Vista Equity Partners Lindsey Vonn | World Cup Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist

More panels and participants will be announced in the run-up to the event.

The F1 Accelerate Summit will be held at the Rubell Museum in Miami, Florida. To learn more about speaking, sponsorship or attendance opportunities, please contact F1accelerate@wsjbarrons.com.

This is a sponsored event created by Custom Events from WSJ, a commercial unit of Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal. Custom Events from WSJ produces world-class custom live journalism for a global audience of decision-makers. The Wall Street Journal newsroom was not involved in the production of this event.

About Formula 1:

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world’s most popular annual sporting series: The 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship™ runs from March to December and spans 23 races in 21 countries across four continents. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK).

About Dow Jones:

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world’s largest news-gathering operations globally. It is home to leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America’s largest newspaper by paid circulation; Barron’s, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Investor’s Business Daily, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, OPIS and Chemical Market Analytics. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

Press Contacts:

Formula 1

media@f1.com

Dow Jones

Jessica Mara | Director, Communications

jessica.mara@dowjones.com