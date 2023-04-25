Sirona Biochem Announces Exceptional Clinical Trial Results for Anti-Aging Compound TFC-1326

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (“Sirona”) is pleased to announce that the clinical trial results, for novel anti-aging compound TFC-1326, have exceeded even high expectations on key criteria.



The trial, which was completed by a leading contract research organization in Paris, France, was independently financed by Sirona to ensure that results can be shared with interested partners, without restrictions. Full results will be published in a scientific journal.

The clinical trial was designed to assess the compound’s efficacy to reverse aging facial skin, including restoring lost volume and reducing fine wrinkles. The formulation is a cream base with TFC-1326 at a concentration of 1% and no other active ingredient.

The following key scientific results were shown during the trial:

The following results were collected from participants:

80% of participants felt their skin was firmer.

90% of participants felt an improvement in the quality of the skin.

100% of participants reported the product was well tolerated, even on sensitive skin.

95% of participants reported being happy with the product.

75% of participants reported a visible reduction in wrinkles.

90% reported improved skin hydration.

Both measured and subjective parameters showed continued improvement through the 12-week study, indicating further improvement likely with longer use.









The results support the strong preclinical data including clinical safety data. A basic formulation was utilized in the clinical trial to confirm all benefits were specifically attributable to TFC-1326 and not other active ingredients.

“We have achieved results that exceed those seen from currently marketed anti-aging therapies. Our photographic results show a remodeling effect of the jowl and cheek area which is truly unprecedented in topical application. In the world of aesthetics positive visual results delivered safely, without adversity is an ultimate gaol and has been achieved during this trial. We believe even more outstanding results are possible through planned modifications in our formulation and knowledge we have gained from this study”, reports Dr. Geraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, Chief Scientific Officer.

Sirona is currently engaging industry experts to determine the best path forward to commercialize TFC-1326. Further updates will be provided once the strategy is finalized.

About TFC-1326

The concept for the anti-aging library related to TFC-1326 was initiated by Chief Scientific officer Dr. Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy. The innovative chemistry is based on the naturally occurring antifreeze glycoproteins found in polar fish. TFC-1326 is now a clinically proven breakthrough anti-aging compound. Sirona has achieved the goal to develop a non-invasive anti-aging skin care compound which is safe, easy to use and truly effective. TFC-1326 could be a stand-alone product for anti-aging or an adjunctive option to Botox ® and dermal filler treatments depending on consumer goals.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona’s compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona’s laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

BOTOX COSMETIC® is a registered trademark of Allergan Inc

