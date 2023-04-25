Allulose Market to Touch USD 0.60 Billion by 2030 owing to Rising Demand for Low-Calorie and Low-Sugar Products among Health-Conscious Consumers | Published by SNS Insider

Pune, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by SNS Insider, the Allulose Market reached a value of USD 0.38 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2030, with an estimated market value of USD 0.60 billion by 2030.

Allulose is a low-calorie sweetener that is gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers. Also known as D-psicose, it is a monosaccharide or simple sugar that is found in small quantities in some fruits like figs, raisins, and jackfruit, and in foods like maple syrup and caramel sauce. What sets allulose apart from other sweeteners is its unique chemical structure, which makes it almost calorie-free and does not affect blood sugar levels.

Market Analysis

The rising incidence of lifestyle diseases such as high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, cholesterol, pulmonary, blood-related diseases, cardiovascular problems, and obesity is expected to drive the growth of the allulose market. Allulose, a low-calorie natural sweetener, has gained popularity as a healthy alternative to traditional sugar. Moreover, consumers are also becoming more aware of the adverse effects of consuming sugar and the potential health risks associated with it. This shift in consumer behavior is generating new opportunities for the natural sweetener market. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to create new and innovative products that cater to the growing demand for healthier food and beverage options.

Impact of Recession

The allulose market, like many other industries, can be impacted by economic downturns and recessions. During a recession, consumers tend to cut back on their spending, leading to reduced demand for certain products, including specialty food ingredients like allulose. However, despite these potential challenges, the market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the long run. The increasing awareness about the health benefits of allulose and its versatility in a range of food and beverage applications, coupled with advancements in technology and production processes, are expected to drive the demand for allulose even during times of economic uncertainty.

Key Regional Development

The allulose market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, with North America emerging as the dominant region. The region's growth can be attributed to the rise in health-conscious consumers who are seeking out healthier alternatives to traditional sugar. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases is also driving the demand for low-calorie sweeteners such as allulose. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is emerging as a lucrative market for allulose. The region has witnessed a significant shift towards healthy and organic products, with consumers becoming increasingly conscious of their dietary habits.

Key Takeaway from Allulose Market Study

The global market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, with the natural sugar alternative segment registering the fastest growth. Allulose is a rare sugar that occurs naturally in some fruits and has become a popular low-calorie sweetener in recent years.

The market is witnessing significant growth, with the powder segment emerging as the dominant form of allulose. Allulose is a rare sugar that is naturally occurring in some fruits and has become a popular low-calorie sweetener in recent years. It is available in various forms, including syrup, granular, and powder.

Recent Developments Related to Allulose Market

Ingredion, a global ingredient solutions provider, has announced its involvement in the effort to gain approval for allulose in Europe. The collaboration between Ingredion, Matsutani Chemical Industry, and Tate & Lyle highlights the growing demand for healthier, low-calorie food and drink options.

Samyang Corp., a South Korean food manufacturer, has announced that its Trusweet Allulose product has obtained a kosher certificate. Trusweet Allulose is a low-calorie sweetener made from allulose, a rare sugar that occurs naturally in small quantities in some fruits.

