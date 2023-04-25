12/2023 Green Hydrogen Systems - Grant of performance share units and reporting of managers transactions

Company announcement 12/2023

Grant of performance share units (PSUs) and reporting of transactions in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation

Kolding, Denmark, 25 April 2023 – In accordance with Green Hydrogens Systems A/S’ (“Green Hydrogens Systems”) Remuneration Policy, Green Hydrogens Systems has today granted 35,870 performance share units (“PSUs”) to its CFO, Ole Vesterbæk (the “CFO”) in accordance with the long-term incentive scheme for Green Hydrogen Systems’ executive management. Moreover, a total of 151,027 additional PSUs have been granted to certain other employees of Green Hydrogen Systems. The CEO, Sebastian Koks Andreassen, is currently covered under another programme.

The PSUs are awarded free, and assuming that the PSUs vest and do not lapse, each PSU entitles the holder to receive one Green Hydrogen Systems share at the time of vesting.

The PSUs will vest one to two weeks after the publication of Green Hydrogen Systems’ annual report for the financial year 2025.

The total value of the granted PSUs based on the average Green Hydrogen Systems share trading price on the dates 11, 12, 13, 14 and 17 April 2023 is DKK 5,932,091 of which the value of the PSUs granted to the CFO is DKK 1,138,502.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ole Vesterbæk

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer and member of the executive management of Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission, allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

b)

LEI

984500COESDF699DEC11

4.

Details of the transaction(s):

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Performance share units (PSUs) related to shares in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

DK0061540341

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of PSUs in connection with long-term incentive program

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 35,870

d)

Aggregated information

– Aggregated volume

– Price

e)

Date of the transaction

25 April 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

For more info please contact:

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of IR, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media: Jesper Buhl, Head of Public Affairs and Media Relations, +45 5351 5295, jbu@greenhydrogen.dk

Source: Green Hydrogen Systems

Ticker: GREENH

Tag: Company announcement

Attachment