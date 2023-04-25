China: Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2023: Market is Forecast to have Over 1,700,000 m2 of Third-party Data Centre Space and 2,400 MW of Power as of the End of 2022 - Forecasts to 2026

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China: Data Centre Landscape - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chinese Data Centre market is forecast to have over 1,700,000 m2 of third-party Data Centre space and 2,400 MW of power as of the end of 2022 - with over 360 facilities and 200 Data Centre Providers present. (A table showing the Chinese Data Centre landscape is provided in Appendix One at the end of this report).

Data Centre 2022 to 2026 report provides analysis of the third party Chinese Data Centre market, with Key Data Centre Provider Profiles, coverage of key space and power trends and a five year forecast (from the end of 2020 to the end of 2025) based on Data Centre raised floor space, Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) and the annual investment in Chinese third-party Data Centre capacity forecast over the period.



There are close to 400 data centre facilities, the report features a list of all these facilities also providing size and power for each of the facility.

The Chinese Data Centre market is set to continue to grow with more investment supported by the Government. During the COVID-19 pandemic the Chinese Government recognized the importance of Data Centres as strategic infrastructure. With this declaration regional governments were encouraged to invest in regional Data Centre capacity to broaden the spread of e-commerce and digital services beyond the established hubs of Beijing and Shanghai.



For example, in February 2022 the Chinese NDRC (National Development & Reform Commission) announced that four new large Data Centre clusters were to be created - at the areas of Beijing-Hebei, the Yangtse River Delta, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and the Chengdu Chongqing economic circle.



The NRDC has developed the Eastern Data Western Calculation in less developed areas but with reserves of energy. The four existing areas for development include the Inner Mongolia region, the northwest Ningxia region, the Gansu region and the southwestern Guizhou province.



The NRDC has sanctioned some 10 smaller hubs. The eight large Data Centre hubs are projected to generate up to USD $63 billion in additional revenues. Content provider Tencent is to build two Data Centres in the Beijing-Tianjan-Hebei cluster and an additional Data Centre in the Shanghai area. The proposed Tencent Chongqing Data Centre is to have up to 74,000 m2 of space and is to be one of the largest in China. A number of new Data Centres are being developed which are covered in this Landscape report.

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Executive Summary

List of Data Centre providers showing location, size and power for each

Profiles of key Data Centre profiles

Details of the new Data Centre developments planned

Key Data Centre Providers market share

Key geographical clusters

A forecast for Data Centre raised floor space from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

A forecast for Data Centre Customer Power from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

A forecast for Data Centre utilisation

A forecast for Data Centre pricing

A forecast for Data Centre revenues from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

Key Conclusions

