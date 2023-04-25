Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market to reach USD 82.3 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 20.5 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Healthcare business consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market from a global point and regional standpoint. According to the MMR analysis, Global Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market expected to hit USD 82.3 Bn. by 2029 from USD 22.3 Bn. in 2022 at a CAGR of 20.5 percent during the forecast period.



Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 22.3 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 82.3 Bn. CAGR 20.5 percent Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 281 No. of Tables 127 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Type, Application, Component, Deployment Model, and End User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market report is an in-depth analysis of the industry, focusing on emerging trends, growth drivers, market opportunities, and major challenges. The report follows a bottom-up approach to estimate the global and regional market size, using data triangulation techniques such as data mining and primary validation by industry experts. The report extensively uses secondary sources such as directories, databases, and government associations, as well as company and private websites for data collection.

To assess the competitive landscape, the report conducts a SWOT analysis for key players and uses a PESTLE analysis to understand the potential impact of microeconomic and macroeconomic factors on the market. Regional market analysis is provided at global, regional, and national levels, offering insights on market penetration, prominent companies, and growth plans.

In addition, the report offers a comprehensive and detailed overview of the Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market, aimed at helping readers understand its current status and future prospects. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, utilizing data triangulation, secondary sources , SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to offer insights into the market's trends, growth opportunities, and challenges. The report's regional market analysis helps readers understand the market's penetration, key players, and growth strategies at global, regional, and national levels.

Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Dynamics

The growing demand for data-driven insights in the healthcare industry, as healthcare providers and payers seek to optimize operations, improve patient outcomes, and reduce costs is expected to be the major growth driver for the Healthcare Big Data Analytics market. In addition, advancements in technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing, are enabling healthcare organizations to process and analyze large volumes of data in real time, extract meaningful insights, and automate routine tasks, leading to faster and more accurate decision-making, increasing demand for Healthcare Big Data Analytics. Besides that, favorable government initiatives are driving the growth of the healthcare big data analytics market, as governments invest in healthcare IT infrastructure and promote the adoption of big data analytics solutions in the healthcare industry.

Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Regional Insights

North America is expected to dominate the healthcare big data analytics market during the forecast period. The region has a highly developed healthcare system and a significant number of healthcare providers and payers that are investing heavily in big data analytics solutions to improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, and optimize operations. Europe is also a significant market for healthcare big data analytics, driven by increasing demand for healthcare data analytics solutions, favorable government initiatives, and the presence of major market players. In addition, The Middle East & Africa region is expected to see moderate growth in the healthcare big data analytics market during the forecast period, driven by increasing government initiatives and growing demand for advanced healthcare services in the region.

Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Segmentation

By Type

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Cognitive Analysis

By Application

Financial Analysis

Operational & Administrative Analysis

Clinical Analysis

Population Health Analytics

By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

By Deployment Model

On-premise

On-Demand

By End User

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

ACOs, HIEs, MCOs, and TPAs

The healthcare payers segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Private insurance companies, government agencies, employers, and private exchanges are all considered payers in the market. The growth of the payers segment is closely linked to the growth of the providers in the market. As provider networks expand, there is an increasing demand for healthcare data analytics to optimize operations, improve patient outcomes, and reduce costs. This demand is driving the growth of the payers' segment as healthcare payers invest in data analytics solutions to help them manage their networks more effectively.

Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Key Competitors include:

ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE LLC.

Cerner Corporation

HEALTH CATALYST

HMS (VITREOSHEALTH)

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

MEDEANALYTICS INC.

OPTUM INC.

ORACLE CORPORATION

SAS INSTITUTE INC.

Cotiviti Inc.

Citius Tech Inc.

Komodo Health Inc.

Sema4 OpCo Inc.

Evidation Health Inc.

Insilico Medicine

Exscientia

Aetion Inc.

Premier

McKesson Corporation

Gainwell

ExlService Holdings Inc.

Flatiron

Apixio

Inovalon

Wipro

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Market Competitiveness (2018 to 2022)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Application, Component, Deployment Model, End User and Region

Competitive Landscape –A detailed scenario of the competitive environment in the global market Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region based on product Portfolio, End-Users, Revenues, Manufacturing Locations, etc. Market Consolidations – Mergers, Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Partnerships. Company Profiles – Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategy, SWOT Analysis, Recent Development.

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Key Takeaways

Industry Recommendations

Key questions answered in the Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market are:

What is the growth potential of the Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market?

What was the Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Size in 2022?

What are the global drives in Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market?

How the intervention from regulatory authority is shaping Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their global presence in the Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market?

Who are the leading companies in Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market?

What are the major challenges posed by Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market?

Which segment held the largest market share in Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market?

