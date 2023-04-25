Uveitis Epidemiology Forecasts, 2032: Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom and Japan

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uveitis - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Uveitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the Uveitis trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.



Uveitis Epidemiology Perspective



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by the total diagnosed prevalence of uveitis, total diagnosed prevalence of ME associated with uveitis, type-specific diagnosed prevalence of uveitis, diagnosed prevalence of uveitis by anatomical location, and etiology-specific diagnosed prevalence of uveitis in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2019 to 2032.



Uveitis Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

In 2022, the total diagnosed prevalence of uveitis in the 7MM were estimated to be approximately 1,013,902 cases in the 7MM. These cases are expected to increase by 2032 at a CAGR of 0.2% during the study period (2019-2032).

As per the estimates by the publisher, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of ME associated with uveitis in the 7MM were estimated to be approximately 257,762 cases in the 7MM. These cases are expected to increase by 2032.

Among the 7MM, the United States accounted for approximately 38% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of uveitis in the year 2022, which is expected to increase further during the study period (2019-2032).

Among the 7MM, Japan accounted for the second-highest total diagnosed prevalent cases of uveitis in 2022, with approximately 214,892 cases. However, these cases are anticipated to decrease by 2032.

In 2022, the type-specific cases of uveitis included infectious uveitis and NIU, which were approximately 34,105 and 348,778 cases, respectively, in the US. These numbers are expected to rise during the study period (2019-2032).

In 2022, there were approximately 203,551 cases of anterior uveitis, followed by approximately 84,206 cases of posterior, 81,861 cases of the pan, and 46,510 cases of intermediate uveitis, respectively, in EU4 and the UK. According to the publisher's estimates, these are expected to increase during the study period (2019-2032).

The etiology-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of uveitis were grouped into HLA-B27-associated uveitis, sarcoidosis, Behcet's disease, Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada disease, ankylosing spondylitis, JIA, herpes, tuberculosis, idiopathic and others. In the 7MM, among the different etiologies, idiopathic etiology accounted for the highest cases of uveitis, with approximately 430,676 cases, while JIA accounted for the least, with approximately 17,641 cases in 2022. The cases are expected to increase by 2032.

Scope of the Report

The report covers a descriptive overview of uveitis, explaining its symptoms, grading, pathophysiology, and various diagnostic approaches.

The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden of uveitis.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population.

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for the 7MM, total diagnosed prevalence of uveitis, total diagnosed prevalence of ME associated with uveitis, type-specific diagnosed prevalence of uveitis, the diagnosed prevalence of uveitis by anatomical location, and etiology-specific diagnosed prevalence of uveitis.

Report Highlights

Ten years forecast of uveitis

The 7MM coverage

Total diagnosed prevalence of uveitis

Total diagnosed prevalence of ME associated with uveitis

Type-specific diagnosed prevalence of uveitis

Diagnosed prevalence of uveitis by anatomical location

Etiology-specific diagnosed prevalence of uveitis

Key Assessments

Patient segmentation

Disease risk and burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Uveitis Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

3.1. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Uveitis in 2018

3.2. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Uveitis in 2032



4. Methodology of Uveitis Epidemiology



5. Executive Summary of Uveitis



6. Disease Background and Overview of Uveitis

6.1. Introduction to Uveitis

6.2. Classification

6.3. Signs and Symptoms

6.4. Complications

6.5. Pathophysiology

6.6. Diagnosis

6.6.1. Diagnosis algorithm

6.6.2. Diagnostic guidelines

6.6.2.1. American Academy of Family Physicians Recommendations for Uveitis Evaluation

6.6.2.2. Diagnostic Recommendations From an Expert Committee



7. Patient Journey



8. Epidemiology and Patient Population

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumption and Rationale

8.2.1. Diagnosed prevalent cases of uveitis

8.2.2. Type-specific cases of uveitis

8.2.3. Cases of uveitis by anatomical location

8.2.4. Etiology-specific cases of uveitis

8.2.5. Cases of Macular Edema (ME) associated with uveitis

8.3. Epidemiology Scenario: The 7MM

8.3.1. Total diagnosed prevalence of uveitis in the 7MM

8.3.2. Total diagnosed prevalence of ME associated with uveitis in the 7MM

8.4. The US

8.4.1. Total diagnosed prevalence of uveitis in the US

8.4.2. Type-specific diagnosed prevalence of uveitis in the US

8.4.3. Diagnosed prevalence of uveitis by anatomical location in the US

8.4.4. Etiology-specific diagnosed prevalence of uveitis in the US

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.5.1. Total diagnosed prevalence of uveitis in EU4 and the UK

8.5.2. Type-specific diagnosed prevalence of uveitis in EU4 and the UK

8.5.3. Diagnosed prevalence of uveitis by anatomical location in EU4 and the UK

8.5.4. Etiology-specific diagnosed prevalence of uveitis in EU4 and the UK

8.6. Japan

8.6.1. Total diagnosed prevalence of uveitis in Japan

8.6.2. Type-specific diagnosed prevalence of uveitis in Japan

8.6.3. Diagnosed prevalence of uveitis by anatomical location in Japan

8.6.4. Etiology-specific diagnosed prevalence of uveitis in Japan



9. KOL Opinion Leaders' Views



10. Appendix



