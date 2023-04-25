Tissue Expander Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.1 percent reaching USD 1085.03 Mn by 2029

Pune, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Healthcare market research firm has published a competitive intelligence market research report on the “ Tissue Expander Market ”. The Tissue Expander Market size was valued at USD 626.8 Mn in 2021. The total Tissue Expander Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 1085.03 Mn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 626.8 Mn Market Size in 2029 USD 1085.03 Mn CAGR 7.1 per cent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 278 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Application, Shape and End-Users Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/35906

Tissue Expander Market Scope and Research Methodology

The Tissue Expander Market research report covers technology, product application, development trend, product technology, competitive landscape, industrial chain structure, industry overview, national policy and planning analysis of the industry. The report includes drivers, opportunities and restraints affecting the global market. It covers the impact of these drivers, trends and restraints on the demand of the market during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the market at the global level. Regional analysis of the Tissue Expander Market is conducted at the country, regional and global levels. The report covers the Tissue Expander Market strategies followed by major players with their strategies and investment plans. The primary and secondary research method was used to collect the data from Tissue Expander Market. Key players are identified through secondary research. Secondary research was used to collect information for the extensive, market-oriented, and commercial analysis of the Market.

Tissue Expander Market Overview

The tissue expander market refers to the medical devices used to stretch and expand skin and tissue. Tissue expanders are commonly used in reconstructive surgery procedures, such as breast reconstruction following mastectomy or in the treatment of burns and other injuries. They are also used in cosmetic surgeries such as scalp reconstruction and hair transplants. The global tissue expander market is expected to grow due to increasing incidences of breast cancer, an ageing population, and rising demand for cosmetic surgeries.

Tissue Expander Market Dynamics

Increasing incidence of breast cancer driving the Tissue Expander Market. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide, and the number of cases are increasing each year. Tissue expanders are commonly used in breast reconstruction following mastectomy, which is a common treatment for breast cancer. This trend is expected to drive the demand for tissue expanders during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/35906

North America region is expected to fuel the Tissue Expander Market growth

North America region is expected to dominate to regional Tissue Expander Market during the forecast period. The North American tissue expander market is one of the largest and most mature markets globally, with the United States being the largest contributor to the market. The market is driven by several factors, including the high prevalence of breast cancer, a large aging population, and an increasing demand for cosmetic surgeries. In terms of application, breast reconstruction surgery holds the largest market share due to the high prevalence of breast cancer in the region. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women in the United States. The demand for breast reconstruction surgeries is increasing, and tissue expanders are commonly used in these procedures.

Tissue Expander Market Segmentation

By Application:

Breast Reconstruction

Forehead Skin and Scalp Reconstruction

Face & Neck Reconstruction

Others

Based on Application, the Breast Reconstruction is expected to dominate the Tissue Expander Market during the forecast period. Tissue expanders are commonly used in breast reconstruction surgery, which is a procedure that rebuilds a breast's shape after a mastectomy or lumpectomy for breast cancer treatment or to reduce the risk of breast cancer.

By Shape:

Anatomical

Round

Rectangular

Crescent

Others





Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/35906

Based on Application, the Anatomical segment is expected to dominate the Tissue Expander Market. When compared to other expanders, anatomical tissue expander tend to provide a greater degree of projection.

By End Use:

Hospitals

Cosmetology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers





Tissue Expander Market Key Players Include:

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Allergan

Laboratoires Arion

GC Aesthetics

KOKEN CO., LTD

Sientra

Wright Medical Group

Polytech Health & Aesthetics

PMT Corporation

Groupe Sebbin

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.

Eurosurgical Ltd.

Oxtex Limited

Eurosilicone S.A.S.

Key questions answered in the Tissue Expander Market are:

What is Tissue Expander?

What was the Tissue Expander Market size in 2021?

What is the expected Tissue Expander Market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Tissue Expander Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Tissue Expander Market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Tissue Expander Market growth?

Which segment dominated the Tissue Expander Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Tissue Expander Market?

Which region held the largest share in the Tissue Expander Market?

Who are the key players in the Tissue Expander Market?

Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/35906

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Market Competitiveness (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Application, Shape and End-Users

Competitive Landscape –A detailed scenario of the competitive environment in the global market Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region based on product Portfolio, End-Users, Revenues, Manufacturing Locations, etc. Market Consolidations – Mergers, Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Partnerships. Company Profiles – Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategy, SWOT Analysis, Recent Development.

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Key Takeaways

Industry Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:

Breast Reconstruction Market : The market was valued at USD 575.11 Mn. in 2021 and is expected to reach at USD 786 Mn in 2029. Global Breast Reconstruction Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.98 percent through the forecast period. A number of patients opt for breast reconstruction surgery after mastectomy.

Tissue Diagnostic Market : The market size was valued at USD 4.93 Bn. in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow by 5.8 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 6.91 Bn. The market for Tissue Diagnostics is driven by an increase in revenue creation due to key companies' increased focus on creating sophisticated tissue-based companion diagnostic tests.

Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market : The market is expected to reach USD 11.43 billion at a CAGR of 6 percent during the forecast period 2029. Increasing incidence of road and sports injuries, surge in healthcare expenditure globally.

Soft Tissue Repair Market : The market size is expected to reach USD 25.86 Bn. by year 2029 at a CAGR of 15.2 percent during the forecast period. The presence of a large patient population and the focus of leading players on capturing opportunities in the global soft tissue repair market are boosting the growth of the market

Hemostats and Tissue Sealants Market : Hemostats and Tissue Sealants Market expected to hit USD 7.90 Bn by 2029 from USD 4.05 Bn. in 2021 at a CAGR of 8.7 percent during the forecast period. Stringent regulations, adverse reactions, and complications are the major factors hindering the growth of the global hemostats and sealants market.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology, and communication, cars, and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.