Grom’s Curiosity Ink Media & WEP Announce Co-Production Partnership on Denver, The Last Dinosaur Feature Film

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) (“Grom” or the “Company”), a media, technology and entertainment company dedicated to family-friendly programming, web filtering technology, and safe social media for kids, today announced that Curiosity Ink Media, the company’s prolific storytelling division, and WEP, LLC, will jointly co-develop and co-produce a feature film based on the iconic animated hit series, Denver, The Last Dinosaur. The announcement was made jointly by Curiosity Ink Media’s Chief Executive Officer, Jared Wolfson, and Bob Koplar, President of WEP, the rights holder to the property.



The film’s storyline is inspired by the characters and plot lines from the hit 1980’s/90’s animated series, centering around a group of California kids who – upon discovering a prehistoric-looking egg which hatches into a real dinosaur – decide to name him Denver and teach him a thing or two about what they know best. Their adventures also focus on protecting Denver from an opportunistic and unscrupulous promotor, who hopes to exploit Denver’s novelty and rarity for personal financial gain. For more on Denver, please visit: denverthedinosaur.com

“Denver, the Last Dinosaur has all the trappings of a multi-generational hit,” explains Wolfson. “We are developing this film to deliver on all the comedy, action, adventure and heart that will make every child want a dinosaur like Denver in their lives, all while making sure to honor the established retro dino-character the fans love and expect.”

"We are thrilled to partner with the creative minds at Curiosity Ink Media to introduce this beloved dino to a new generation. Denver's coming back with a fresh look and feel, while retaining the totally radical 80's vibe from the era in which he was born. This fun and fun-loving dino is ready to make a splash!"

Earlier this month, WEP and Curiosity announced that the Grom subsidiary will also spearhead licensing efforts for Denver. Together, the partnership will pursue ancillary brand extensions to leverage and maximize Denver’s consumer appeal through consumer products in over two dozen retail categories.

The two companies will team up at Licensing Expo 2023, a global trade show that brings thousands of attendees and brands together to maximize a property’s influence among consumers through products, partnerships, and innovation. For Denver, The Last Dinosaur, Curiosity Ink Media and WEP will meet with dozens of potential licensee partners to leverage Denver’s broad-based consumer appeal. Among the nearly two dozen categories the partners will pursue include: toys and collectibles; games; apparel; bedding; home decor; footwear; accessories and more. Denver originally aired in 1988 with 50 episodes, across 2 seasons, quickly growing into a #1 rated show with kids, regularly beating out shows like Smurfs, Transformers, My Little Pony, GI Joe, The Jetsons, Popeye, Gumby, Yogi Bear and more. The series was distributed in 120 countries around the world.

About Curiosity Ink Media

Named as one of Business Worldwide Magazine’s “20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch” in 2022, Curiosity Ink Media is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Driven by a best-in-class leadership team, Curiosity Ink Media’s multi-faceted IP library is designed to amass ongoing value through strategic stewardship, partnerships, and highly targeted market entry. For more information, please visit https://curiosityinkmedia.com/ .

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, lets them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens and Curiosity Ink Media, a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows, and maximizes the short, mid- and long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. The Company also owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational

Services, which provides web filtering for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit https://gromsocial.com or for investor relations, please visit www.investors.gromsocial.com .

