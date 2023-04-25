Drippers (Inline, Online) Market - Global Forecast to 2027 - Burgeoning Opportunities with Higher Adoption of Precision Agriculture and Sustainable Practices

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drippers Market by Type (Inline, Online), Crop Type (Field Crops (Corn, Cotton, Sugarcane, Rice), Fruits & Nuts, Vegetable Crops), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Rest of the Rorld) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drippers market is estimated to be valued at USD 288 million in 2022 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% and reach USD 469 million by 2027 in terms of value.

The demand for irrigation and efficient water management systems has been witnessing steady growth in developing countries such as China, Brazil, South Africa, Russia, and India.

The largest population and the ever-increasing demand for food grains in these countries are some of the major key factors driving the drippers market in these regions. In the developed markets, growers have been adopting innovative irrigation technology platforms for large-scale farming activities to improve crop yield and increase their returns.

Adopting innovative irrigation technologies from developed and developing countries in agriculture has been driving the drippers market.

By type, inline is forecasted to gain the largest market share in the drippers market during the study period

Inline drippers are prepared from linear low-density polyethylene material. Inline emitters are also mostly self-flushing and thus provide help to maximize resistance against clogging. Inline emitters are suitable for both surface irrigation and subsurface irrigation.

Equally spaced plants are best suited for inline drippers to reduce connections with a plain pipe in potential irrigation-free zones. Inline drippers are simple to install and will start dripping dependably as soon as one end of the pipe is linked to a water source because the dripper insertion operation is carried out during the extrusion process.

By crop type, field crops is anticipated to acquire the largest market share in the drippers market during the review period

Due to its precise application to the crops, drip irrigation has become more and more important to growers of field crops. Cotton is one of the major crops grown worldwide in which drip irrigation systems are being installed rapidly.

With drip irrigation adoption, yields can be doubled with actual water use halved. If the water application method is precise and regular, an average of 4mm daily irrigation is sufficient for cotton. This drip is achieved by adopting quality drip systems with suitable drippers.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to account for the largest market share in the drippers market during the forecast period

Low-pressure dripper systems have been applied to small-scale vegetable farmers in many countries in the Asia-Pacific.

As the focus has shifted from traditional crops to more commercial crops, irrigation facilities are expected to modernize their irrigation management and, preferably, move towards drip irrigation.

The growth of this region is also attributed to countries like India and China. The high level of agricultural production, however, has led to the rapid depletion of groundwater levels, which has severely impacted the ecosystem in China. Inefficient irrigation methods used by Chinese farmers have resulted in a significant decrease in freshwater security.

Considering this, the government designated USD 138 billion for developing and distributing drip irrigation systems across farms in different provinces.

Competitive landscape

Some of the major players in the market are Rain Bird Corporation (US), Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd. (China), Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel), Metzer (Israel), Azud (Spain), Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India), The Toro Company (US), Rivulis Irrigation Ltd. (Israel), Hunter Industries, Inc. (US), and Netafim Limited (Israel).

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 223 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $288 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $469 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increasing Support by Governments to Adopt Drip Irrigation Systems

Field Crops Segment and China Accounted for Largest Shares in Asia-Pacific in 2021

Inline Drippers Segment to Dominate During Forecast Period

Field Crops Segment and Asia-Pacific to Dominate During Forecast Period

Field Crops Segment to Dominate During Forecast Period

China to Dominate During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Government Support to Adopt Drip Irrigation

Modern Features of Drippers to Result in Efficient Water Usage

Increase in Crop Productivity, and Thus, Profitability

Restraints

High Setup Cost of Large-Scale Drip Irrigation Systems

Opportunities

Higher Adoption of Precision Agriculture and Sustainable Practices

Challenges

Additional Maintenance Costs from Clogging in Drippers

Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

Research & Development

Raw Material Sourcing & Manufacturing

Marketing & Distribution

Assembly & Installation

Maintenance

Case Studies

Netafim's Aries to Provide Solution for Clogging Problem

N-Drip, Along with PepsiCo, Offers Efficient Irrigation System

Company Profiles

Key Players

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

The Toro Company

Rivulis

Hunter Industries, Inc.

Netafim

Rain Bird Corporation

Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd.

Elgo Irrigation Ltd.

Metzer

AZUD

Other Players

Antelco Pty. Ltd.

Irritec S.p.A

Agrodrip SA

Raindrip, Inc.

Dripworks

Metro Irrigation

KSNM Drip

Grupo Chamartin SA

Mahindra EPC

Novedades Agricolas SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aut7o1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment