Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Market will reach US$ 38.17 Billion in 2028

In severe cases, CAD can lead to a heart attack or other complications. The risk factors for CAD include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity, diabetes, and a family history of the disease. Treating CAD is possible with lifestyle changes, medications, or procedures like angioplasty or bypass surgery to improve blood flow to the heart. The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) 2023 report states that coronary artery disease (CAD) is responsible for 17.8 million deaths yearly, making it the third leading cause of mortality worldwide.



Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Market shall grow at a CAGR of 8.86% from 2022 to 2028



The increasing prevalence of CAD due to aging populations, unhealthy lifestyles, and rising rates of obesity and diabetes is driving growth in the coronary artery disease market. Therefore, there is a rising need for diagnostic tools and treatments, such as medication, medical devices, and surgical procedures. Furthermore, advances in medical technology and research have also led to new and more effective therapies for CAD, including drug-eluting stents and minimally invasive procedures. In addition, tailoring treatment plans to individual patients based on their unique factors is becoming increasingly popular, known as personalized medicine. Hence, the coronary artery disease (CAD) market was US$ 22.94 Billion in 2022.



Anti-platelet Drugs have hegemony in the Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Market



Drug types in the coronary artery disease (CAD) market are antiplatelets, beta-blockers, calcium antagonists, anticoagulants, and others. Antiplatelet drugs are the dominant therapy in the coronary artery disease market, as they are widely used to prevent blood clots that can lead to heart attacks and strokes in patients with CAD. In addition, they have been proven effective in reducing the risk of recurrent cardiovascular events and have a low risk of side effects, making them a safe long-term option for CAD patients. To manage CAD, use antiplatelet drugs in combination with other therapies such as statins, beta-blockers, and ACE inhibitors.



Anticoagulant drugs for coronary artery disease have grown due to various factors. They prevent blood clots in CAD patients, the development of newer medications like DOACs, the increasing prevalence of CAD, and the demand for effective anticoagulant therapies. Personalized medicine has also contributed to growth, as tailored treatment plans can optimize drug use and improve patient outcomes.



Increasing demand for Medications has led to the Growth of Retail Pharmacies in the Coronary Artery Disease Market

The coronary artery disease (CAD) market has hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies distribution channels mainly. The growth of retail pharmacies in the coronary artery disease market is due to the increasing demand for medications used in CAD treatment and management, the aging population, and technological advancements. These have expanded retail pharmacies’ product offerings and services, making them a more attractive option for patients seeking comprehensive healthcare services. In addition, changes in healthcare policy and reimbursement models have also incentivized patients to seek care in retail pharmacies.



However, hospital pharmacies are an authority in the coronary artery disease (CAD) market as they are often the first point of contact for CAD patients, particularly those with acute conditions. They have access to a broader range of medications and specialized products and highly trained professionals with expertise in CAD management. In addition, the trend toward value-based healthcare has led to the development of integrated healthcare systems, making hospital pharmacies integral in providing various services in a single location.



China Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Market has grown because of an aging population and the growing prevalence of chronic ailments like obesity and diabetes. U.S., France, Germany, China, United Kingdom, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and Russia are the countries that comprise the coronary artery disease (CAD) market.



Expanding China’s healthcare system and investing in medical infrastructure have improved CAD treatment and management. Furthermore, the rise of China’s middle class has created opportunities for foreign and domestic pharmaceutical companies to enter the Chinese coronary artery disease (CAD) market. In addition, the government’s focus on promoting innovation and research in healthcare has led to new CAD therapies and management strategies, including TCM. Finally, policies promoting healthy lifestyles and disease management programs have contributed to the coronary artery disease (CAD) market growth.



The US dominates the CAD market due to its high prevalence of risk factors for CAD, resulting in a significant need for CAD treatments. CAD is the main reason for mortality in the US. The National Centre of Biotechnology Information (NCBI) report of 2023 states that coronary artery disease (CAD) is responsible for approximately 610,000 deaths annually accounting for an estimated 1 in 4 deaths in the United States, making it the leading cause of mortality. The country also has advanced medical infrastructure, leading pharmaceutical and medical device companies, and heavy investment in healthcare research and development. Moreover, the US prioritizes preventive healthcare, focusing more on CAD prevention and management.



Key Players

AstraZeneca Plc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co. Inc, Viatris, Sanofi, and Amgen are prominent in the coronary artery disease (CAD) market.



In May 2022: The use of the brand name Bemdac by Zydus Lifesciences to introduce bempedoic acid, an oral medication for lipid-lowering that does not belong to the statin class, for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in India.

In May 2022: Amgen announced positive topline results from the Phase 2 clinical trial of olpasiran in adult patients with evidence of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and Lipoprotein(a).



The report titled “Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Market Global Forecast by Drug Types (antiplatelets, beta-blockers, calcium antagonists, anticoagulants, and others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), Countries (U.S., France, Germany, China, United Kingdom, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and Russia), Clinical Trial Drugs (Colchicine, Rivaroxaban 2.5 Mg Oral Tablet), Company Analysis (AstraZeneca Plc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co. Inc, Viatris, Sanofi, and Amgen)" provides a detailed analysis of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Market.



