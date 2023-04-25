Automotive Seat Market Size to Expand to USD 99.8 billion, with a Growth Rate of 6.1% by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Automotive Seat Market Information by Type, Technology, Material, Vehicle Type, and Region - Forecast till 2030", With growth rate of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030, the automotive seat market can increase in size from USD 56.2 billion in 2022 to USD 99.8 billion by 2030.

Automotive Seat Market Synopsis

The seat is an important component of any vehicle since it offers comfort for both the driver and the passengers. Automotive seats provide the car a nice appearance and may be outfitted with a variety of interior accessories and fabrics. Together with the seat, it provides the user with head, thigh, and lower and upper back comfort. The structure of a seat is often composed of steel or aluminum; however, it can also be built of mixed materials. These materials are generally strong enough to sustain repeated usage. Polyester is the most prevalent material for car seats.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent firms in the automotive seat industry are

Johnson Controls (U.S.)

Lear Corporation (U.S.)

Faurecia (France)

Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan)

TS Tech Co. Ltd (Japan)

IFB Automotive (India)

Magna International Inc. (Canada)

DURA Automotive Systems (U.S.)

Aktis Engineering Solutions (India)

Fisher and Company (Austria)

Tata Autocomp Systems Limited (India)

Marter Automotive Seating Systems (Turkey)

Grammer Seating Systems (Germany)

Among others.





The key Automotive Seat Market participants are spending a significant amount of money on R&D to broaden their product portfolios, which will fuel additional market expansion for automotive seats. Market participants are engaging in a variety of strategic initiatives to strengthen their presence in conjunction with substantial market development such as new product releases, contractual agreements, mergers and acquisitions, higher investments, and collaboration with other organizations.

January 2023

A tech firm called babyark that is rethinking kid safety revealed today that the babyark convertible car seat will debut at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The car seat pioneers a comprehensive approach to safety, emphasizing both the components it is constructed of and the technology it incorporates. The kid safety seat was developed by Shy Mindel, a former aeronautical engineer who is now a father.

The babyark energy absorption technology is made of anti-crash materials and is centered on a high-strength steel SafeCoilTM shock-absorbing system that gradually reduces the forward velocity of the seat in the event of a collision. The babyark portfolio of safety technologies is completed with carbon fiber and D3O, the most technologically sophisticated impact absorption polymer ever tested in harsh military situations.

Automotive Seat Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: USD 99.8 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 6.1% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Technology, Material, Vehicle Type, and Region Key Market Opportunities Increased use of bench seats in all types of vehicles, including passenger cars and commercial vehicles Key Market Dynamics Development in technology, manufacturers focusing on lightweight seats, growth in the automotive industry, and swelling comfort Growing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles in emerging nation industries across the globe The rise in home improvement and renovation projects



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Automotive Seat Market:

Automotive Seat Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

In the past few years, the growth rate of the worldwide automotive seat market has significantly increased. The rising demand for hybrid and electric cars in developing nations is mostly to blame for the market's expansion. The recent explosive rise of the automobile sector is yet another significant factor fueling the expansion of the automotive seat market globally. Also, it is anticipated that factors including accelerating technological advancement, expanding vehicle production, and increased use of bench seats in all types of vehicles would spur market expansion throughout the assessment period.

The automobile seat market is also projected to increase in the upcoming years due to manufacturers' increasing emphasis on producing lightweight seats, improving rider comfort, and other factors. Global market participants may benefit financially from the expanding R&D operations to introduce novel items.

Market Restraints:

The automotive seat industry may experience a slowdown in growth due to the high prices of modular and sophisticated seats compared to conventional seats. Yet, the market for automobile seats is seeing fresh growth due to the growing usage of lightweight materials to lower the weight of the seats. The automotive seat markets will be driven by increasing SUV demand and increasing vehicle production over the projected period.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has recently had a significant influence on the automotive seat market's performance. The bulk of sectors worldwide have experienced a sharp decline in revenue results. Most governments established lockdowns across their nations in order to stem the disease's spread. As a result of the ongoing lockdowns, production lines are shut down, which has an impact on the creation and sale of automobiles and lowers demand for automotive seats globally.



The automotive seat market has been directly influenced by the fall in vehicle manufacturing. In addition, the pandemic is causing OEMs to reduce their financial commitments in research and development projects involving vehicle seats. The automotive seat industry has seen 90% of the suppliers of automobile parts resume manufacturing as the global economy has begun to recover. The market for car seats soon sees an increase in demand.

Automotive Seat Market Segmentation

By Type

Bench, Bucket, and Folding are the types of automotive seats in the market.

By Technology

Powered, Heated, Powered & Heated, and Standard are the major technologies covered in the MRFR study.

By Material

Top materials used in the development of automotive seats are Genuine Leather, Synthetic Leather, Fabric and more.

By Vehicle Type

Key vehicles types are Passenger Car as well as Commercial Vehicle.

Automotive Seat Market Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific holds the top spot in the worldwide automobile seat market and will continue doing so during the course of the assessment year. The expanding demand for hybrid and electric cars in developing nations like Japan, China, and India is credited with driving the expansion of the regional industry. The area has the biggest capacity for producing both commercial and passenger cars, which increases demand for installing seats with cutting-edge technology and propels the expansion of the regional market.

In response to the surging consumer demand for technologically advanced features, powered and heated seats are expected to become more popular in this region. China, the world's center for automotive manufacturing, is home to a sizable industry, with the majority of foreign industry leaders entering into joint ventures and acquisitions with local manufacturers. For instance, Magna announced a partnership with Guangdong Huatie Tongda High-Speed Railway Equipment Company in Qingdao, Shandong, in October 2022 to supply seating system solutions for specific clients' New Energy Vehicles.



A significant development spurt in the market for regional automobile seats in Europe is anticipated because of the region's rising interest in luxury vehicles. The market in these regions gains from the increased consumer desire for opulent and pleasant travelling. The leading companies in these regions’ technical advancement in automobile seats will lead to market expansion in subsequent years.

