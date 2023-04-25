PTFE Fabric Markets - Global Forecast to 2027 - Rising Demand from Emerging Markets and Growing Industrialization are Expected to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global PTFE Fabric Market by Type (PTFE Coated Fabric, Nonwoven Fabric, PTFE Fiber- Made Fabric), End-Use Industry (Food, Construction, Filtration, Medical), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global PTFE fabric market size is projected to grow from USD 0.9 billion in 2022 to USD 1.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2022 and 2027.
Rising demand from emerging markets and growing industrialization are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of PTFE fabric.
The food segment accounted for the largest share in the PTFE fabric market in terms of value
PTFE fabric plays a vital role in the food industry. PTFE fabric is the preferred material for food-grade non-stick coatings. It is widely used in non-stick cookware and other items. The key advantages of PTFE fabric are anti-friction and non-flammability. The material is also hydrophobic and non-toxic, useful in the food industry.
PTFE coated fabric is the fastest growing PTFE fabric type
PTFE coated fabric is the highest quality architectural membrane for tensile structures. PTFE coated fabric consists of a fiberglass fabric, aramid, or a polyester fabric which is coated with PTFE to improve its strength and heat resistance. PTFE coated fabric is widely used for making conveyor belts in the food processing industry. This fabric is also used in the construction industry for roofing applications. Additionally, it is used to make PTFE adhesive tapes.
North America is estimated to be the second-largest market for PTFE fabric
North America is the second-largest market for PTFE fabric. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the major countries in the North American region. The region has a strong industrial base in developed economies, such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. Some of the major players operating in the PTFE fabric market are based in this region, such as Taconic, W.L. Gore Associates, The Chemours Company, and Birdair.
Competitive landscape
The key players in this market are Taconic (US), Saint Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Fiberflon(Turkey), W.L. Gore Associates(US), Daikin Industries (Japan), The Chemours Company (US), Chukoh Chemical Industries(Japan), Birdair (US), Sefar (Switzerland), and W. F. Lake Corporation (US).
