PTFE Fabric Markets - Global Forecast to 2027 - Rising Demand from Emerging Markets and Growing Industrialization are Expected to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

The global PTFE fabric market size is projected to grow from USD 0.9 billion in 2022 to USD 1.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2022 and 2027.

Rising demand from emerging markets and growing industrialization are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of PTFE fabric.

The food segment accounted for the largest share in the PTFE fabric market in terms of value

PTFE fabric plays a vital role in the food industry. PTFE fabric is the preferred material for food-grade non-stick coatings. It is widely used in non-stick cookware and other items. The key advantages of PTFE fabric are anti-friction and non-flammability. The material is also hydrophobic and non-toxic, useful in the food industry.

PTFE coated fabric is the fastest growing PTFE fabric type

PTFE coated fabric is the highest quality architectural membrane for tensile structures. PTFE coated fabric consists of a fiberglass fabric, aramid, or a polyester fabric which is coated with PTFE to improve its strength and heat resistance. PTFE coated fabric is widely used for making conveyor belts in the food processing industry. This fabric is also used in the construction industry for roofing applications. Additionally, it is used to make PTFE adhesive tapes.

North America is estimated to be the second-largest market for PTFE fabric

North America is the second-largest market for PTFE fabric. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the major countries in the North American region. The region has a strong industrial base in developed economies, such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. Some of the major players operating in the PTFE fabric market are based in this region, such as Taconic, W.L. Gore Associates, The Chemours Company, and Birdair.

Competitive landscape

The key players in this market are Taconic (US), Saint Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Fiberflon(Turkey), W.L. Gore Associates(US), Daikin Industries (Japan), The Chemours Company (US), Chukoh Chemical Industries(Japan), Birdair (US), Sefar (Switzerland), and W. F. Lake Corporation (US).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Demand for Ptfe Fabric in Automotive Industry

Growing Demand for Ptfe-Coated Woven Fabric as Architectural Fabric

Increasing Consumption of Composite Fabric for Industrial Applications

Restraints

High Cost of Ptfe Coated Fabric Compared with Pvc Coated Fabric

Environmental Impact of Ptfe Fabric Manufacturing

Opportunities

Increasing Investments in Food Processing Industry in Emerging Countries

Increasing Opportunities from Medical Industry

Challenges

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Non-Biodegradability of Ptfe Fabric

