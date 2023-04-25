The launch of Camtasia 2023 takes video creation to the next level

EAST LANSING, Mich., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechSmith Corporation , a trailblazer in visual communication, proudly announces the highly-anticipated launch of Camtasia 2023 , the latest iteration of its award-winning screen recording and video editing software.



Camtasia 2023 elevates video creation to unprecedented levels, putting the power of professional-quality videos into the hands of both novice and expert creators. With just a few clicks, users can capture their entire screen, including webcam, cursor, and system audio, and unleash their creativity using Camtasia's robust editing tools to transform their recordings and any imported footage into polished, captivating videos that inspire, educate, and engage.

This release includes a variety of new functionality, features, and technical optimizations that make screen recordings more dynamic, simplify the editing process, and push the boundaries of video creation.

Long-time Camtasia users will be delighted by the inclusion of multiple user-requested features, including improved presets for horizontal, vertical, and square video, a new one-click background removal tool, an enhanced home screen experience, and overall performance enhancements.

The release also includes powerful new features such as:

Dynamic backgrounds: Craft thousands of breathtaking, pro-quality motion backgrounds with customizable size, speed, and coloration.

Craft thousands of breathtaking, pro-quality motion backgrounds with customizable size, speed, and coloration. Filters: Give tone and feeling to any video clip or still image with more than 30 new filters, such as silver matte, color pop, and golden hour.

Give tone and feeling to any video clip or still image with more than 30 new filters, such as silver matte, color pop, and golden hour. Cursor enhancements: Replace your cursor with a variety of Windows and Mac cursor options or upload your own custom cursors such as a company logo, thumbnail picture, or avatar.

Replace your cursor with a variety of Windows and Mac cursor options or upload your own custom cursors such as a company logo, thumbnail picture, or avatar. Canvas rulers & guides: Place and align images, shapes, and more on your Camtasia canvas with ease and precision.

Place and align images, shapes, and more on your Camtasia canvas with ease and precision. Corner pinning: Achieve the illusion of 3D perspective by pinning the corners of any video or still image to the screen - perfect for making it look like your video is running on a computer or mobile device screen.

Achieve the illusion of 3D perspective by pinning the corners of any video or still image to the screen - perfect for making it look like your video is running on a computer or mobile device screen. Lottie color adjust: Edit the color properties within a Lottie animation file to match the color scheme of your video and brand.

Edit the color properties within a Lottie animation file to match the color scheme of your video and brand. Motion path animation: Animate any image or Lottie file to move, fly, or dash across the screen in any pattern of your choosing. Easily add points along your path and customize to get the exact effect you desire.



For more than 20 years, Camtasia has been trusted by everyone from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies for creating screencasts, training, marketing, and other internal- or external-facing videos.

"At TechSmith, we aim to help creators bring their screen content to life, draw their audience in, and share their unique perspectives and knowledge through video," says TechSmith CEO, Wendy Hamilton. "You don't need a costly video team or motion graphics wizard to make that happen. You need Camtasia 2023."

Price and Availability

Camtasia 2023 is available now for $299.99 USD from the TechSmith online store and select resellers. Customers with an active Maintenance contract will receive the upgrade for free. Discounted pricing is available for existing customers upgrading from any previous version of Camtasia. A free, fully-functional trial version of Camtasia can be downloaded from the TechSmith Camtasia website. The software is available in English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, and Japanese.

About TechSmith

Founded in 1987, TechSmith is the market leader in screen capture software and productivity solutions for daily in-person, remote or hybrid workplace communication and customer-facing image and video content. The company’s award-winning flagship products, Snagit and Camtasia , empower anyone to create remarkable videos and images that share knowledge for better training, tutorials, and everyday communication. TechSmith creates easy-to-use software and provides expert training resources and unmatched support — making TechSmith the global leader for easily creating effective images and videos. To date, billions of images and videos have been created with TechSmith’s products by more than 73 million people across more than 190 countries. Connect with TechSmith on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook . For more information, visit www.techsmith.com .