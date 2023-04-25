Trax is Named a 2023 Top 100 Logistics IT Provider

DALLAS, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trax Technologies , the global leader in Transportation Spend Management (TSM) solutions, today announced the company’s recognition from Inbound Logistics magazine as a 2023 Top 100 Logistics IT Provider.



“Inbound Logistics’ inclusion of Trax in its Top 100 Logistics IT Providers for 2023 is a validation of Trax’s continuous commitment to delivering solutions that positively impact our clients’ global, multimodal logistics networks," said Hampton Wall, CEO of Trax. "By enabling simultaneous improvements in cost-to-serve, delivery times, and scope 3 emission reductions, Trax has proven to be a valuable partner to global enterprises during these tight economic and climate-conscious times.”

TSM incorporates global freight audit and payment (FAP) services, but expands FAP through the use of modern data aggregation, analytic tools, and artificial intelligence, to address a broader set of enterprise needs – from global rate management and procurement solutions, to working capital improvements techniques, to carbon accounting and emissions reporting solutions. Trax saves its clients over a billion dollars annually by leveraging its cloud-based TSM platform, which is the broadest and most global TSM solution on the market today.

Wall continued, “As we look to the future, Trax will continue to innovate and leverage strategic partnerships with other leading freight technology providers to provide enterprises seamless global logistics control tower capabilities that ultimately increase customers’ control of logistics costs, service times and emissions.”

Due to the company’s unique value-add to its customers and leadership within the transportation industry, Trax was selected from hundreds of nominations submitted for companies offering logistics IT solutions. The editors at Inbound Logistics selected honorees that reflect leadership by answering and anticipating supply chain leaders’ needs for simplicity, flexible pricing, ROI, and frictionless implementation.

“Top 100 Logistics IT Providers such as Trax help customers navigate the complexities of global trade and expansion,” said Felecia Stratton, editor, Inbound Logistics. “Trax provides the technology solutions Inbound Logistics readers need to successfully manage their global enterprises, minimize disruption damage, and adapt to changing trade currents. Inbound Logistics is proud to honor Trax for innovative solutions empowering global logistics and supply chain excellence.”

The Top 100 Logistics IT Providers list is available by visiting InboundLogistics.com .

About Trax Technologies

Trax is the global leader in Transportation Spend Management solutions. Trax elevates traditional Freight Audit and Payment with a combination of industry-leading cloud-based technology solutions and expert services to help enterprises with the world's more complex supply chains better manage and control their global transportation costs and drive enterprise-wide efficiency and value. With a global footprint spanning North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe, Trax delivers data-based visibility and insights, higher savings, and better control of transportation spend for shippers and 3PLs/4PLs of all sizes. For more information, visit www.traxtech.com .

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics is the pioneering magazine empowering demand-driven enterprises. IL's educational mission is to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and neutralize transportation cost increases by aligning supply to demand and adjusting enterprise functions to support that paradigm shift. More information about demand-driven enterprise practices is available at www.inboundlogistics.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Leah R. H. Robinson, APR

LeadCoverage

leah@leadcoverage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/284b0682-e866-4488-a8cb-bb883524589a