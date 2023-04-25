Intrado Safety Shield Earns FirstNet Certified™ Designation

LONGMONT, Colo., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a rigorous review process, Intrado Safety Shield is now FirstNet® Certified™ and accessible via the FirstNet App Catalog.



Intrado Safety Shield is part of the Intrado Safety Suite and provides critical incident management tools to facilitate more effective communication and improved outcomes with public safety partners. Its mobile application includes alert activation, two-way faculty chat, digitized checklists, SOPs and floorplans, and student reunification – all with native integration to the nation’s 911 systems. Safety Shield fulfills Alyssa’s Law compliance, which requires public schools to implement a silent panic alarm capable of directly alerting local authorities and first responders in the event of a life-threatening emergency.

Intrado is a leader in 911 technology solutions, with 90% of 911 calls interacting with Intrado across North America. Safety Shield leverages Intrado’s robust 911 network and infrastructure to pass emergency incident data directly to the appropriate Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP).

FirstNet – America’s public safety communications platform – features the first-ever App Catalog geared to first responders, featuring more than 200 apps relevant to public safety’s mission. This gives FirstNet subscribers a dedicated location to find meaningful new solutions that have been specifically reviewed for use with FirstNet services.

“We understand the crucial role that panic buttons play in improving school safety. Alyssa’s Law serves as a reminder that in the face of imminent danger, every second counts. Safety Shield provides a direct link to emergency services and can make a lifesaving difference,” said Jeff Robertson, CEO of Intrado Life & Safety, Inc. “The FirstNet certification ensures schools receive best-in-class technology backed by the FirstNet network. Intrado and AT&T prioritize the well-being of students and staff and we will continue to invest in technology that supports state and federal regulations like Alyssa’s Law,” Robertson concluded.

Achieving a FirstNet Certified™ designation means Intrado Safety Shield is a heavily vetted and trusted solution for public safety, meeting FirstNet app requirements. Before any mobile solution can be added to the FirstNet App Catalog, it must pass stringent third-party tests for security, relevancy, data privacy and availability, as well as review by the App Review board which includes the FirstNet Authority. As a FirstNet Certified™ app, Safety Shield has been confirmed to meet those requirements, as well as higher requirements for mobility, scalability and resiliency.

Additionally, FirstNet subscribers will also be able to take advantage of the Safety Shield solution while benefitting from the enhanced security provided by the FirstNet network core, which is the only physically separate network core dedicated entirely to public safety in America.

Built with AT&T, in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, FirstNet is bringing public safety communications into the 21st century with new, innovative capabilities to strengthen first responders' incident response. And it's helping them connect to the critical information they need – every day and in every emergency.

“We only add applications to the FirstNet App Catalog that are highly secure, high quality, and relevant to public safety. And we’re pleased that Intrado Safety Shield is now Certified and available to FirstNet subscribers,” said Matt Walsh, assistant vice president, product management and development, FirstNet Program at AT&T. “Safety Shield will bring public safety additional capabilities to schools and businesses by sharing critical emergency information in near real time with staff, PSAPs, and first responders during a high-pressure emergency incidents.

“Through our work with first responders, we heard their need for innovative applications to assist with their lifesaving mission. FirstNet is helping to address these needs, and we are pleased to welcome Intrado Safety Shield to the FirstNet App Catalog,” said Jeff Bratcher, Chief Network and Technology Officer, First Responder Network Authority.

