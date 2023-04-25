Gaming Keyboard Market to reach USD 2.6 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 4.6 percent over the forecast period

Pune, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, a global Information Technology & Telecommunication market research firm, has published competitive intelligence and market research report on “ Gaming Keyboard Markets “. The Gaming Keyboard market size was valued at USD 1.8 Bn in 2022. The total Gaming Keyboard Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 2.6 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 1.8 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 2.6 Bn CAGR 4.6 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 260 No. of Tables 125 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered By Product type, Price Point and Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Gaming Keyboard Market Scope and Research Methodology

The Gaming Keyboard Market report includes the market size and growth rate along with a thorough regional analysis, competitive landscape and segment-wise analysis of the industry. Key insights provided by the report include the major drivers of the Gaming Keyboard Market, the challenges faced by the market participants and growth prospects in the Gaming Keyboard industry across the globe.

Regional analysis of the Gaming Keyboard industry is conducted at country, regional and global level. Segment-wise analysis of the Gaming Keyboard Market is conducted by Product type, Price Point, and, Distribution Channel. Data for the analysis was collected using primary and secondary research methods for Gaming Keyboard Market report. The report is equipped with a competitive analysis of the Gaming Keyboard Market players. Tools such as SWOT, PESTLE and Porter’s Five Force analysis were used for analysing the Gaming Keyboard Market.

Gaming Keyboard Market Overview

A gaming keyboard is a computer keyboard specially designed for gamers with mechanical and membrane switches available on keyboards. There are extra keys configured for users on the gaming keyboard. A gaming keyboard kits are standard keyboards with advanced features to optimize the gaming experience.

Rise of customizable RGB Lighting in gaming keyboard to boost the Gaming Keyboard Market growth

Gamers are looking for a wide range of lighting options to allow gamers to customize the lighting of keyboard to match style to create a unique gaming environment. There are specialized software that allows to control lighting effect of the keyboard to provide eco-friendly interface that makes it easy to create custom lighting pattern. RGB lighting offers new lighting option to enhance gaming experience, which is expected to boost the Gaming Keyboard Market growth.

Popularity of wireless connectivity in gaming keyboard is expected to influence the Gaming Keyboard Market growth. Wireless gaming keyboards are introduced with improved technologies that offer reliable and stable connectivity , with longer battery life. High Cost of gaming keyboard is expected to restrain the Gaming keyboard market growth.

Asia-Pacific region to dominate the Gaming Keyboard Market over the forecast period

Asia Pacific region dominated the gaming keyboard market in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are major countries with presence of key players in the region. Increase in number of gamers and spectators in region is expected to fuel the regional Gaming Keyboard market growth. Adoption of PC gaming in South Korea and China with precision and control keyboard over console gaming is significantly contributing for the growth of the Gaming Keyboard market. Rise of local brands with need and preference of gamers in Asia Pacific is expected to boost the market growth in the region.

Gaming Keyboard Market Segmentation

Based on Products, Mechanical and Membrane segment dominated the Gaming keyboard in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. Due to durability, tactile feel, and customizable features mechanical segment is expected to boost the market growth. SteelSeries Apex Pro. is a popular mechanical gaming keyboard. High performance and customization option is expected to boost the market growth.

By Product Type:

Mechanical Wired Wireless

Membrane Wired Wireless



By Price Point:

Low Priced

Medium-Priced

High-Price





By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

E-Commerce

Independent Retail Stores

Gaming Keyboard Market Key Players Include

Corsair Components Inc.

Razer Inc.

Logitech International S.A.

SteelSeries ApS

Kingston Technology Corporation

Cooler Master Co. Ltd.

HyperX

Gamdias Technology Co. Ltd.

Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd.

Mad Catz Global Limited

ROCCAT GmbH

Turtle Beach Corporation

A4TECH Co. Ltd.

Ducky Channel International Co. Ltd.

HAVIT Computer Technology Co. Ltd.

Bloody Gaming

G.Skill International Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Genius Electronic Optical Co. Ltd.

Azio Corporation

Patriot Memory LLC.

Key questions answered in the Gaming Keyboard Market are:

What are Gaming Keyboard?

What was the Gaming Keyboard market size in 2022?

What is the expected Gaming Keyboard market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Gaming Keyboard Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Gaming Keyboard market growth?

Which segment dominated the Gaming Keyboard market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Gaming Keyboard market?

Which region held the largest share in the Gaming Keyboard market?

Who are the key players in the Gaming Keyboard market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, Price point and Distribution channel

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:

Gaming Earbuds Market : The total market size was valued at USD 2.1 Bn in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow by 8.6 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 3.7 Bn. Widespread availability of smartphones and high-speed internet connectivity is expected to boost the market growth.

Cloud Gaming Market : The total market size was valued at USD 1.72 Bn in 2021 and market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44.8 percent reaching USD 33.24 Bn over the forecast period. Low-latency capabilities of 5G technology is expected to fuel the market growth.

Mobile Gaming Market : The total market size was valued at USD 79.83 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 190.71 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.5 percent during a forecast period. Free-to-play Pricing Model and growing number of consumers’ preference is expected to boost the market growth.

Gaming Hardware Market : The total market size is expected to reach USD 640.18 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 15.20 percent during the forecast period. The emergence of new technological innovations such as Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things is expected to boost the market growth.

Portable Gaming Console Market : The total market size was USD 16.84 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 25.65 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.2 percent during forecast period. Growing trend and popularity of video games among youngsters is expected to influence the market growth.

