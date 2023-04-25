2023 Australian Tennis Open Event Analysis Report: Social Media, Athlete Profiles, Sponsorship Portfolio, Broadcasters, Attendance and Ticketing

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australian Open, 2023 - Event Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the event including a sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing. An analysis of the 2023 Australian Open sponsors is included and the estimated annual values are provided. Information regarding the events ticketing and attendance figures, a as well as the competitions prize-money is also included.



An analysis of the recent 2023 Australian Open, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing and



The Australian Open has a lucrative broadcast deal in place with the Australian broadcaster Nine Network, worth $46.04 million annually across five years.

On Nine Network, while a record total of 12.5 million people watched the 2023 Australian Open, the 2023 viewership in Australia is reported to have dropped by over 2.4 million. Across Europe, however Discovery Sports reported streaming audiences figures had grown by a third year-on-year. The average price of an annual sponsorship deal for the 2023 Australian Open was $3.1 million.

The tournament has five deals in place that the publisher estimates to be each worth over $7 million annually, with Kia, Emirates Airline, Luzhou Laojiao, Rolex and ANZ. The commonest length of deal that brands have agreed with the Australian Open is for one year.

The most recent deal the 2023 Australian Open has agreed is with cider brand Somersby, a one-year deal worth $3 million. The total prize money figure for the tournament was increased by roughly $1 million compared to the 2022 edition. Both Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka each took home $2.05 million for their respective title victories.



A detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place in Australia over the past month. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer and well as looking into the sponsorship portfolio's of the men's and women's single Australian Open champions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

Executive Summary

Overview

2. Broadcasters

Australian Open 2023 Broadcast Breakdown in Australia

Australian Open 2023 Broadcasts Breakdown Across Europe

Australian Open 2023 Broadcasters Breakdown Across the Rest of the World

3. Sponsorship

Australian Open 2023 Sponsorship Portfolio

Australian Open 2023 Sponsorship Portfolio Breakdown

Australian Open 2023 Sponsorship Contract Lengths

4. Media Prize Money

Australian Open 2023 Prize Money Breakdown

5. Attendance & Ticketing

Australian Open 2023 Attendance Insight

Australian Open 2023 Ticketing Breakdown

6. Athlete Profiles

Australian Open 2023 Men's Champion Player Profile - Novak Djokovic

Australian Open 2023 Women's Champion Player Profile - Aryna Sabalenka

7. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Nine Network

Discovery Sports

Kia

Emirates Airline

Luzhou Laojiao

Marriott

Grainshaker

Sports Travel & Hospitality Group

ANZ

Peroni

Chubb

Ralph Lauren

Chemist Warehouse

Dunlop

Yonex

Rolex

Source: GlobalData

