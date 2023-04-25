The North America powdered flavors market size is expected to grow from US$ 2,770.71 million in 2022 to US$ 3,437.93 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2028

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Powdered Flavors Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Category, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06452132/?utm_source=GNW





They are easy to transport and store, reducing overall warehousing and transportation costs.For such benefits, they are highly preferred among food processors.



Powdered flavors are used in a wide range of food products, including baked goods, confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, savory snacks, soups, sauces, dressings, ready-to-eat meals, nutraceuticals, and meat and meat substitute products. The rising demand for organic food products is influencing the adoption of organic powdered flavors among food manufacturers, creating huge opportunities for the providers of organic flavors in the market.



Sports nutrition is a rapidly growing market in North America.Due to the rising incidence of obesity, diabetes, and heart diseases, among other health problems, consumers in the region engage in physical activities and consume products that provide functional benefits to them.



Moreover, the number of recreational sports enthusiasts is increasing in the US as people are concentrating on their health and well-being. These factors are driving the demand for sports nutrition products such as protein supplements, energy drinks and mixes, creatine, and performance-enhancing products.



Usually, sports nutrition products are available in common flavors such as vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and banana.However, with the rapidly growing sports nutrition industry in North America, there is a high demand for innovative flavor ingredients for sports nutrition products.



Recently manufacturers have been incorporating cinnamon powder, mango powder, cherry powder, and powdered cookie flavors in sports nutrition products to attract a wider audience. This factor is anticipated to drive the demand for powdered flavors in the sports nutrition sector.



The North America powdered flavors market is segmented based on type, category, and application.Based on type, the market is segmented into sweet, savory, and others.



The savory segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.Savory flavors can be used for products such as sauces, soups, dressings, food bases and marinades, ready-to-eat meals, processed meats, and savory snacks.



Umami, a savory taste, is growing in popularity among people in the US and majorly drives the growth of this segment. According to the data by McCormick Flavors Solutions, there has been a 138% increase in spicy flavors in bakery menus in 2022. Adding peppers such as jalapeno, habanero, and chipotle to bakery items has enhanced the flavor experience



Based on country, the North America powdered flavors market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.In 2022, the US accounted for the largest share of the market.



The US is home to some of the major food and beverage manufacturing plants in North America.The presence of a well-established food processing industry in the country is one of the major factors driving the powdered flavors market.



The US is a significant consumer of poultry meat and beef. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), in 2021, the average chicken consumption per person accounted for 68.1 lbs (30.8 kg). The average per capita beef consumption for the same year was 56.2 lbs (25.5 kg). Thus, the high consumption of meat products provides significant growth potential for savory flavor powders in the country. Also, the hectic lifestyle of US consumers is influencing their eating habits. The demand for savory snacks such as chips, popcorn, crackers, meat jerky, and flavored nuts is increasing due to the rising trend of post-meal or on-the-go snacking. Savory snacks with innovative flavors such as cheese, smoked barbeque, caramel, honey, and garlic are witnessing immense demand in the country. According to the 2022 Kerry Us Taste Charts, salsa, Thai curry, Indian masala, buffalo ranch, turmeric, and truffle oil are among the fastest-growing savory flavors in the US. Thus, the increasing demand for savory snacks with innovative flavors is expected to open lucrative opportunities in the US powdered flavors market over the forecast period. Further, manufacturers are launching 100% natural flavors to meet the clean-label requirements of consumers. For instance, in August 2019, Bell Flavors and Fragrances launched 100% natural chicken flavor powders to create unparalleled chicken taste profiles for various culinary dishes and food products. Such developments are expected to drive the powdered flavors market across the US in the forthcoming years.



Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Gold Coast Ingredients Inc, Renaissance Flavors, Flavorcan International Inc, Blue Pacific Flavors, CUSTOM FLAVORS, Flavorchem & Orchidia Fragrances, Symrise, Synergy, FONA International Inc, and Robertet Group are among the major players operating in the North America powdered flavors market.



The overall North America powdered flavors market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the North America powdered flavors market.

