The Europe industrial chillers market is projected to grow from US$ 507.35 million in 2021 to US$ 700.98 million by 2028; it is expected to record a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Industrial Chillers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Process, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06452131/?utm_source=GNW





Technological advancement in industrial chillers is emerging as a significant trend in the industrial chillers market during 2022–2028.



Industrial chillers are an integral part of various industrial processes.In manufacturing, an industrial chiller is used to lower the temperature of machinery, industrial spaces, and process fluids.



Industrial chillers provide a constant stream of coolant in manufacturing and laboratory processes.The chillers are essential for temperature regulation in several industrial processes such as injection molding, metal plating, and oilfield production.



Industrial chiller systems can be used for cooling operations in diverse manufacturing. A chiller can help prevent temperature extremes in offices and other working spaces in manufacturing plants, where heavy-duty machinery generates a lot of heat.



Immersion chilling is the widely used oldest chilling method.The method offers fast chilling in a compact space.



Immersion chillers can be equipped with screws or paddles that use less floor space and are energy efficient.The operation of an immersion chiller is simple by design.



Water is continuously pumped from an external closed-loop chiller through a cooling coil made of steel or copper.As the cool water flows through the coil, it absorbs heat from the wort mix, reducing its temperature.



Immersion chiller coils are cheap to purchase and economical to operate, driving the industrial chillers market growth for immersion chilling segment. Continuous flow chillers are majorly used when an industrial process requires constant temperature permanently. These chillers have widespread application for temperature control of cooling lubricants in filtration processes in metalworking, during drilling, grinding, or milling. Continuous cooling can also be used in the machining of plastics. The increasing use of continuous-flow chillers in industrial processes is driving the industrial chillers market growth for continuous flow chillers segment.



The Europe industrial chillers market is segmented on the basis of type, process, application, and geography.Based on type, the industrial chillers market is segmented into water-cooled chillers and air-cooled chillers.



Based on process, the industrial chillers market is bifurcated into continuous flow chillers and immersion chillers.Based on application, the industrial chillers market is segmented into food and beverage processing, medical equipment, industrial manufacturing, and others.



By geography, the industrial chillers market is segmented into Germany, France, and the rest of Europe.



Drake Refrigeration Inc.; HYFRA Industriekühlanlagen GmbH; All Kote Lining, Inc.; Thermal Care; Dimplex Thermal Solution; Cold Shot Chillers; Delta T Systems; KKT Chillers; Carmichael; Legal Chillers Inc and others are key market players operating in the industrial chillers market and profiled in this market study.



The overall industrial chillers market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.Exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the industrial chillers market.



The process also helps obtain an overview and forecast of the market with respect to all the market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain analytical insights.



This process includes industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the industrial chillers market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06452131/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________