Global Automated Blood Tube Labelers and Specimen Transport Boxes Strategic Business Report 2023: Wrong Blood in Tube (WBIT) Incidents Enhance Importance of Automated Blood Tube Labelers

The global market for Automated Blood Tube Labelers and Specimen Transport Boxes estimated at US$282.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$518.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hospitals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$220 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Diagnostic Centers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $101 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR



The Automated Blood Tube Labelers and Specimen Transport Boxes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$101 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$92.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$55.5 Million by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 253 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $282.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $518.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Automated Blood Tube Labelers and Specimen Transport Boxes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

A Mixed Picture for Laboratory Equipment and Supplies Industry During the Pandemic

Global Laboratory Equipment and Supplies Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025

An Introduction to Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Boxes

Automated Blood Tube Labeler

Specimen Transportation Boxes

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Hospitals: Largest End-Use Market

Developed Regions Lead Global Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Potential for Serious Medical Errors due to Specimen Mislabeling Drives Need for Automated Labelers

High Cost of Labeling Errors

Processes for Cutting down Labelling Errors

Wrong Blood in Tube (WBIT) Incidents Enhance Importance of Automated Blood Tube Labelers

Effects of Specimen Labeling Errors on Labs and Best Practices to Minimize Errors

Urgent Need to Reduce Spurious Lab Results and Eliminate Pre-Analytic Errors Drives Demand for Automatic Blood Tube Labelers

Preanalytical Stage Accounts for Most Errors: Breakdown of Laboratory Errors by Preanalytical, Post-Analytical and Analytical Stages

Significant Advantages of Automated Labelers over Manual Labeling Procedures Fuels Market Growth

Automatic Tube Labelling System Benefits from the Automation Trend in Labs

Growing Automation in Laboratories and Medical Facilities Augurs Well for the Market

Global Lab Automation Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Automated Test Tube Barcoding: Eliminating Errors and Enhancing Reliability

Barcoding Methods for Vials and Tubes: Assessing Advantages and Drawbacks

Biological Specimen Transportation Box: Vital for Transport of Infectious Substances amidst Heightened Focus on Disease and Infection Control

Digitization of Labs Leads to the Evolution of Innovative Solutions for Sample Transport and Results Delivery

Dry Ice for Shipping of Blood Samples

Use of RFID Trackers and Smart Tags for Tracking Patient Samples in Transit

New Smart Tags for Tracking Blood Products in Transit

Temperature-Controlled Transport Packaging for Biological Specimens

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Resultant Need for Blood Diagnosis: A Business Case for Automated Labelers

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Rising Diabetes Prevalence: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045

Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2020

Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic Diseases

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Focus on Clinical Research to Develop Effective COVID-19 Vaccines and Drugs Spurs Market Growth

Surge in COVID-19 Testing Volumes Benefits Clinical Labs, Favoring Market Prospects

Total Number of COVID-19 Tests Conducted and Tests Per Million Population in Most Impacted Countries: As on September 27, 2021

Rise in Accident Cases and Need for Sample Testing to Fuel Automated Tube Labeler & Specimen Transportation Box Market

Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Fractures by Age Group: 2019

