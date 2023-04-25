The US and Europe smart hospital beds market is expected to grow from US$ 405.20 million in 2022 to US$ 859.45 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2028

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US and Europe Smart Hospital Beds Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Patient Weight, Offering, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06452129/?utm_source=GNW





A rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, etc.; lifestyle diseases such as obesity; rapid growth of the geriatric population; longer hospital stay after necessary surgery procedure; technological advancements in smart hospital beds; and favorable reimbursement policies are a few factors expected to fuel the growth of the smart hospital beds market in the US.



In addition, patients suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease, immune deficiencies, multiple sclerosis, and rheumatoid arthritis need long-term monitoring and treatment.This leads to regular hospital visits, and in the condition of multiple chronic diseases, the patient is required to stay in the hospital for a longer period of time.



Smart beds are expected to benefit patients and improve health systems by delivering research information on medical and health status, statistical analysis, and data collection.Collecting data on patients increases efficiency and accurate diagnostics for healthcare providers and medical professionals while paving the way to reduce the number of hospital readmissions.



Smart beds can create a network of connected devices, mechanical and digital gear, or people with unique identifiers and the ability to send data rapidly.Also, the market players are introducing advanced technology in smart hospital beds; for example, in October 2020, Stryker introduced the ProCuity smart bed, a completely wireless hospital bed with many smart patient monitoring capabilities.



Stryker’s Secure Connect technology, which offers a wireless connection to nurse call systems, has been incorporated into ProCuity.



Researchers are working on developing hospital beds incorporated with robotics. According to a press release by the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence GmbH (DFKI GmbH) in April 2020, the German Federal Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF) has funded US$ 1.7 million (1.8 million euros) to develop robotic systems and sensor solutions for hospital beds under the project AdaMeKoR. The project was initiated in March 2020. Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe humanitarian organization is the organizer of this project, and the University of Osnabrueck, the University of Oldenburg, and the DFKI are collaboratively working on different components of robotic beds to ease the work for nursing staff and patients. Other departments such as the Robotics Innovation Center and the Cyber-Physical Systems research departments of the DFKI GmbH have also participated in AdaMeKoR.



The AdaMeKoR aims to meet the shortage of staff and the strains on medical workers in Germany.Besides the staff shortage, the government aims to improve the nursing staff’s physical health by reducing illness among them, which would subsequently decrease sick leaves and occupational disabilities.



Under the AdaMeKoR project, the project participants also intend to develop a robotic arm for transferring patients and sensors for analyzing the posture of nursing staff.The development of a joystick for people with limited mobility and the robotic transfer of the patient from bed to a wheelchair is in progress under AdaMeKoR.



Thus, government initiatives to support the ongoing development of robotic hospital beds are likely to propel the smart hospital beds market growth in the coming years.



Based on offerings, the smart hospital beds market is segmented into products & accessories, software & solution, and services.The products and accessories segment held the largest market share in 2022, and the software and solution segment is anticipated to register a highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Technological advancements have led to a massive product launch of new and updated smart hospital bed products enabled with highly-developed embedded-control functions and interactivity.Smart hospital beds are a comprehensive synthesis of three things: integrated solutions for patient care, assistance, and monitoring.



Additionally, recent breakthroughs and technological influx have resulted in the introduction of a huge number of new and updated medical devices.These involve highly developed embedded-control functions and interactivity.



Smart hospital bed products involve wireless sensor networks (WSNs), offering a seamless and efficient solution to avoid bedsores in motion-impaired patients. Also, smart hospital bed products have transformed into highly networked equipment by using simple software (apps) with electronic intelligence.



A smart hospital beds products’ design incorporates patient and caregiver ergonomics with clinical settings offering lucrative opportunities across Europe and the US.For example, 95% of smart hospital bed products have dedicated accessories such as specialty mattresses and IV holders.



Similarly, a top competitive player such as Mechatronic’s smart hospital beds has incorporated various functions and accessories (alternative actuators, pressure mattresses, and weighing scales) into the devices. Such aforementioned factors are responsible for the products and accessories segment growth, which is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the smart hospital beds market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and nursing home, ambulatory surgical centers, medical laboratories, long term care centers, and others.The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2022; however, the clinics and nursing home segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



A hospital is a complex organization and an institute that provides health to people through complicated but specialized scientific equipment and a team of trained staff educated in the problems of modern medical science.They are all coordinated together for the common goal of restoring and maintaining good health.



Most surgeries are being performed in hospitals and clinics due to continuous patient care and monitoring on a hospital bed.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, and increasing number of hospitals and clinics across the US and Europe are primarily attributed to the end user segmental growth.The geriatric population is more than twice as likely to need hospitalization compared with adults in middle age; approximately 17% of Americans aged 65 years and older get hospitalized at least once during the year, out of which only 8% of adults 45 to 64 years required hospitalization.



The leading reason for such admissions among older patients is rising cases of infectious, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases. Older adults have a similar average length of stay (five days) compared to adults aged 45–64 years.



Furthermore, governments of various countries in Europe and the US government aim to relax their healthcare system by increasing surgeries at private clinics to create more hospital capacity.The Victorian government announced that 5 General Practioner (GP) primary care centers, established to care for up to 300 patients per site per week, are treating patients suffering from mild infections, fractures, or burns.



The Victorian government also announced US$ 14.3 million in healthcare spending, authorizing GP clinics to open for up to 16 hours daily. Such aforementioned factors are responsible for the end user segment growth thus, aiding the overall smart hospital beds market.



German Research Centre for Artificial Intelligence GmbH, Department of Health and Human Services, National Health Services, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, and World Health Organization are the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the smart hospital beds market.

