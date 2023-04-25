Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $538.5 Million by 2030 - Continued Interest & Investments in Fuel Cell Science Provides the Foundation for Growth

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Direct Methanol Fuel Cells: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market to Reach $538.5 Million by 2030



The global market for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells estimated at US$191.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$538.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Electrodes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.5% CAGR and reach US$280.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Membranes segment is readjusted to a revised 14% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $50.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.5% CAGR



The Direct Methanol Fuel Cells market in the U.S. is estimated at US$50.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$81.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 12.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 215 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $191.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $538.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Continued Interest & Investments in Fuel Cell Science Provides the Foundation for Growth of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

Heady Pace of Growth for Fuel Cell Technologies Sets the Tone for Growth of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

New Bursts of Food & Energy Inflation Triggered by Russia-Ukraine War to Threaten Economic Recovery

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells: Definition, Overview, Importance & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With World Climate Conditions in Dire Straits, the Accelerated Clean Energy Transition Opens Attractive Growth Avenues for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFCs)

The World at the Crossroads of Climate Change

As Global Air Becomes Toxic, The World is Still Waiting for Breakthroughs in Clean Energy Technologies

Against this Backdrop, Clean Energy Technologies Get a Boost

DMFCs is Poised to Give Fillip to the Robustly Growing & On-Track Clean Energy Agenda

Powering the Future of Clean Energy is Direct Methanol Fuel Cells. Here's How

Rise of the Methanol Economy & Increased Production of Methanol as Liquid Fuel Alternative to Conventional Fossil Fuels to Support Growth of the DMFCs

From Methanol Fuel Cell Vehicles to EV Range Extender, DMFCs to Help the Transition to Zero Emission Transportation

Reshaping Global Military Spending in the Amidst of the Russia-Ukraine War to Benefit Military Applications of DMFCs in the Medium to Long-Term

Robust Defense Spending Opens New Opportunities for Increased Use of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells in Military Applications

Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Emerges as the Preferred Choice for Portable Devices

DMFC Emerge as a Suitable Alternative to Traditional Battery Systems in Material Handling Applications

Technology Innovations & Advancements Remain Crucial for Sustained Growth

