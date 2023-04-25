Global Organ Preservation Solutions Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Awareness and Policy Support on Transplantation to Benefit Market Growth

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organ Preservation Solutions: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Organ Preservation Solutions estimated at US$218.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$325.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Static Cold Storage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$146.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hypothermic Machine Perfusion segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $63.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR
The Organ Preservation Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$63.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$57.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- A Prelude
- Major Growth Drivers in a Gist
- Key Growth Restraints
- Recent Market Activity
- Current & Future Market Analysis
- Geographic Landscape
- Competitive Scenario
- Custodiol HTK Gains Prominence vs. the Gold Standard UW Solution
- XVIVO Sees Brighter Prospects in Organ Preservation Products
- Contamination Concerns with Regard to ViaSpan
- Organ Preservation Techniques
- Simple Cold Storage
- Continuous Hypothermic Perfusion/Hypothermic Perfusion Preservation
- Organ Preservation Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Awareness and Policy Support on Transplantation to Benefit Market Growth
- EVLP: Revolutionary Technique for Lung Preservation
- New Paradigms in Heart and Lung Preservation
- Organ Banking: Glimpse into the Future?
- Preservation Solutions - A Key to Deceased Donor Transplants
- Euro-Collins Extending Opportunities in the Kidney Segment
- Cardiac Preservation Scenario Remains Static
- UW - The Gold Standard in Heart Preservation
- Innovative Organ Preservation Solutions on the Horizon - A Focus on Leeds Solutions
- Lungs Preservation in Search of Ideal Solution
- Scientists See Cryopreservation as a Potential Means for Organ Preservation
- UW and HTK Find Growing Use in Abdominal Organ Preservation
- UW Vs. HTK in Liver Transplantation
- Supercooling Organs - A New Approach to Extend Storage Life
- Measures to Address Organ Shortage to Infuse Demand for Preservation Solutions
- Machine Perfusion Gains Popularity over Cold Storage
- Is Warm Perfusion the Next Standard in Organ Preservation?
- Key Organ Transplantation Statistics
- Living Donors on the Rise
- Graying Population and Chronic Diseases Surge Need for Transplants
- Transplant Tourism - Creating Brighter Avenues
- Combined Organ Transplantation - Gaining Attention
- Cardiac Arrest Death Patients - The Untapped Potential Donors
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
