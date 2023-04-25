Power Banks Global Market is Projected to Reach $24.9 Billion by 2030: Advent of 5G to Induce Demand for Power Banks

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Banks: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Power Banks estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Lithium Ion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11% CAGR and reach US$17.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lithium Polymer segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR
The Power Banks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 9.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media and Growing Power Consumption of Devices Drive the Need for Power Banks
- Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015 through 2019
- Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Region for the Year 2019
- Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020
- Growing Penetration of Social Media and Social Networking and Stress on Battery Usage Creates Need for Power Banks
- Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active Monthly Users Compared to Total Population for 2019
- Top Social Media Platforms by Usage (In Millions): April 2020
- Increasing Penetration of Mobile Gaming Fuel Demand for Power Banks
- Gaming Industry by Segment: 2020E
- Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category for 2019
- Advent of 5G to Induce Demand for Power Banks
- Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019 and 2025
- Proliferation of Mobile Phone Users: A Major Growth Driver
- Smartphones : A Major Consumer of Power Banks
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2020
- Growth in Wearables Market Augments Well for Market Growth
- World Wearables Market Revenues (in US$ Billion) for Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
- E-Commerce Segment to Exhibit Exponential Growth in Global Power Bank Market
- Trend Towards Mobility Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Power Banks Enter into Wireless Charging Era with Aplomb
- Limitations Pave Way for Reliable Options
- Power Banks Tread Enchanting Journey with Higher Degree of Sophistication
- Technology Advancements Drive Advanced Functionality of Power banks
- Power Banks with Quick Charge 3.0
- Power Banks with 18W Fast Charging
- Rise in Introduction of Slim and Light Weight Power Banks
- Power Banks Go Beyond Charging
- Lithium Polymer Batteries Gain Traction
- Difference Between Li-Ion and Li-Polymer Batteries
- Growing Concerns for Preserving Scarce Natural Resources Fuel Demand for Solar Power Banks
- Industry Witnesses Rise in Introduction of Fast Charging Power Banks
- Tech Savvy Millennials and Gen Z: Important Demographic Drivers
- Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation
- Demand for Shared Power Banks Exhibits Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
