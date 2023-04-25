Pan-Biome Pharmaceuticals, a startup focused on age-related diseases and increasing human healthspan, reports positive results in a preclinical trial of colitis

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a Vancouver based preclinical biopharmaceutical company focused on age-related diseases and extending human healthspan, is pleased to announce that its lead compound exhibited protective effects in a preclinical model of inflammatory colitis.

Dr. Andy Sham, PhD, Pan-Biome Scientific Advisor and project manager for the Gut4Health Microbiome Core at BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute: “Our team has conducted extensive testing of this compound through numerous in vitro and in vivo studies. We have found that the compound demonstrates selective antimicrobial activity and has the ability to modulate the gut microbiome in mice. In our most recent study, we observed that the lead compound is well-tolerated when administered orally and provides protective effects in a dextran sulfate sodium-induced mouse model of colitis.”

Recent studies show clear differences between the gut microbiome composition in healthy people versus those with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease, with altered gut microbiota contributing to inflammation in the body that may spread to the brain.

Most age-related diseases are accompanied by chronic low-grade inflammation (Inflammaging), resulting in higher levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines in the bloodstream. Pan-Biome’s lead compound activates anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10 and inhibits the major pro-inflammatory cytokines TNF-a, IL-1b, and IL-6. These cytokines contribute significantly to inflammaging in healthy elderly individuals while also playing a major role in age-related diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, heart disease, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. According to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (NCCDPHP), six in ten adults in the US have a chronic disease and four in ten adults have two or more.

Pan-Biome’s compound also strongly activates expression of Nrf2 and AMPK, which drive signalling pathways that play an important role in delaying aging and lifespan regulation. A decrease in AMPK and NRF2 activity is associated with many age-related diseases. The compound also significantly extended lifespan in the nematode C. elegans, one of the most popular biological models for the study of pathways regulating aging and longevity.

Pan-Biome CSO Dr. Poul Sorensen: “While we are still working out the mechanism, our compound most likely optimizes mitochondrial functionality. We believe that what we are seeing is part of a common mechanism linking age-related diseases, and we intend to show the efficacy of our multi-target therapy over a wide array of such diseases.”

Pan-Biome CEO Gordon Eberwein: “Our compound is modulating important pathways that begin to change as we age. By targeting those cytokines involved in chronic inflammation, and by activating those master regulators of metabolism and oxidative stress that play such a key role in aging, we believe that our compound, along with regular exercise and a healthy diet, can play a significant role in extending human healthspan.”

About Pan-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pan-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company focused on age-related diseases and extending human healthspan. Our compounds are well-tolerated and exhibit novel anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anticancer properties.