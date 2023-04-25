Rising Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Antifouling Yacht Coatings in the US Boosts Market Growth

Westford, USA, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the US Antifouling Yacht Coating Market will attain a value of USD 53.14 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period (2022-2030). The market expansion is anticipated to be driven by the rising trend of consumer spending on high-end vacations and the resurrection of the yacht as a status symbol. Additionally, new styles for cutting-edge antifouling yacht paint are being developed by customers who want their yachts to have distinctive colors. This is likely to contribute to owning yatch and thereby driving the markets growth during the forecast period.

According to the SkyQuest, the market is driven by several important factors, including an increase in fuel consumption and a rise in the acceptance of condition-based monitoring over breakdown maintenance in the shipping industry and an increase in the production of alternative sources. The rising demand from emerging economies may contribute to developing new prospects for the antifouling yacht coating market throughout the forecast period.

Antifouling coatings prevents the corrosion from degrading the surface, which is necessary to maintain the outer hull surface. Antifouling boat coatings made of copper are frequently utilized. Copper is used in yacht coating to control hard fouling, including mussel’s barnacles and tube worms. The combination between water and paint in antifouling coatings releases biocides, halting the growth of microorganisms on the hull surface. Sport yachts and motor yachts are widely employed because they contain a long service life and their popularity is growing in the western economies.

Prominent Players in US Antifouling Yacht Coating Market

Hempel A/S

Ashland Inc.

RPM International Inc.

Kansai Paint Co.Ltd

Nycote Laboratories, Inc.

Diamond Vogel

Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.

DuPont

Koninklijke Dsm N.V

Heubach Color

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

BASF SE

AkzoNobel

Jotun

PPG

Advanced Marine Coatings

Boero Bartolomeo

Chugoku Marine Paints

Engineered Marine Coatings

Super yacht Segment in the US Antifouling Yacht Coating Market Is Expected to Grow Due to Rising Entrepreneurship in Marine Business

The super yacht segment led the market and was responsible for approximately 32.50% of total revenue. The number of millionaires in the U.S. has increased due to increased digital enterprises and entrepreneurs. As a result, there is expected to be an increase in demand for super yachts during the forecast period. In addition, super yachts require maintenance every five years, which is expected to increase demand for antifouling coatings for yachts significantly.

The west coast region is dominating the antifouling yacht coating market due to its high concentration of marinas and boatyards and its substantial population of recreational boaters. The increased demand for antifouling coatings, which shield boats and yachts from marine growth and damage, is partly influenced by the region's warmer waters and good weather. The west coast region also prioritises in environmental sustainability and eco-friendly practices, which has increased demand for antifouling coatings that are secure for the environment and marine life.

Self-Polishing Copolymers Segment Dominate the Market Due to Development of New Self-Polishing Copolymers

Self-polishing copolymers dominated the antifouling yacht coating market and predicted to continue being the market's top sector over the coming years. Since copper-based materials are environmentally beneficial and are being used increasingly in maritime vessels' hulls and undersea surfaces, this category is predicted to develop at the fastest rate. Self-polishing copolymers are made specifically to stop marine fouling by gradually releasing biocides into the water as the coating deteriorates over time. Self-polishing copolymers are a preferred option for boatyards and yacht owners because they are cost-effective, easy to use and provide long-lasting protection.

The United States has seen an increase in the number of millionaires due to the rise in the number of digital enterprises and entrepreneurs. In the forecast period, a sizable increase in demand for super yachts is anticipated in the market. The maintenance of a super yacht aesthetics, compliance with marine law, and insurance needs all require services every five years. It is anticipated that this would lead to a large increase in the demand for antifouling yacht coatings.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the US Antifouling Yacht Coating market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in US Antifouling Yacht Coating Market

Nippon Paint Marine's NEOGAURD reduced routine maintenance for Starnes Bulker starting in September 2022.

A long-term R&D project to create a new antifouling paint that would prevent the release of microplastics from ocean-going ships while improving fuel efficiency by more than 8% was started by Nippon Paint in August 2022.

Key Questions Answered in US Antifouling Yacht Coating Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

