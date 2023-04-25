Global WTTx Market worth $33.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 46.4%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The WTTx Market size is projected to grow from USD 4.9 billion in 2022 to USD 33.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 46.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The primary factor driving the growth of WTTx is increasing the 5G deployment coverage in untapped rural and urban regions. 5G operators offering WTTx-based services can provide various advantages to the rural and urban consumer segments. Wireless broadband access based on 5G would be a logical fit for mobile operators wishing to deliver home internet services in urban and rural areas.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Revenue Forecast Size in 2027 $33 billion Market size value in 2022 $4.9 billion Estimated Growth Rate 46.4% Key Market Drivers Surge in 5G deployment coverage in untapped rural and urban regions Key Market Opportunities Surge in cross-selling trends into 5G mobile and lower-cost routers Market size available for years 2016–2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Million/Billion Segments covered Component, Organization size, Operating frequency, and Region Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Top Players Major Vendors - Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Qualcomm (US), CommScope (US), Samsung (South Korea), Eltel Group (Sweden), Airspan (US), Inseego (US), Gemtek (Taiwan), Fibocom (China), Anritsu (Japan), Keysight Technologies (US), and Technicolor (France).



Startup/SME Vendors - Lumine (Canada), Remcom (US), Cohere Technologies (US), EDX (US), Kelly (Canada), Digi International (US), BLiNQ Networks (Canada), AVSystem (Poland), Tarana Wireless (US), Telrad Networks (Israel), and Jaton Technology Ltd (China).

Technology has advanced significantly recently, with wireless broadband technology becoming more common. AI will be an immense advantage in the future for providing internet services more efficiently. AI serves its purpose in strategically positioning a tower to deliver internet service to a radius around that tower. AR/VR technologies have not yet been adopted at a scale and are limited to gaming and entertainment. There has been a push for 5G deployments to meet increased bandwidth demand and requirements for higher networking performance. IoT significantly reduces human efforts and increases the productivity of tasks at hand by forming a network of the devices we use daily. Manufacturers have realized enormous increases in quality, yield, and profitability even with the most basic instrumentation linking with physical and digital through IoT.

Based on components, the platforms and solutions segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Wireless broadband platforms and solutions can help operators provide a great digital experience using WTTx technologies while lowering operational expenses. 5G WTTx will once again revolutionize the public’s way of life similar to the previous revolutions of cellular phone deployment and internet adoption. It has the potential to bridge the digital divide, ensuring everyone has wireless broadband connectivity. WTTx solutions help provide last-mile connectivity between networks and clients. The solutions support powerful features, including CPE, base station, management platform, and 5G core network, providing high-speed internet access and competitive advantage to mobile operators.

The WTTx market is expected to register a higher growth rate in Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA). With the 5G network launch, the emerging economies in Asia Pacific are projected to drive market growth for fixed wireless access during the study period. Government initiatives and policies are boosting the growth of the WTTx market in this region. Asia Pacific is increasingly investing in wireless broadband infrastructure due to the positive outcomes of communication applications used in critical emergencies. Enterprises running their operations across European countries utilize wireless, smart devices; they require WTTx solutions at various locations with the expanded network coverage.

The major players in the WTTx market are Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Qualcomm (US), CommScope (US), Samsung (South Korea), Eltel Group (Sweden), Airspan (US), Inseego (US), Gemtek (Taiwan), Fibocom (China), Anritsu (Japan), Keysight Technologies (US), Technicolor (France), Lumine (Canada), Remcom (US), Cohere Technologies (US), EDX (US), Kelly (Canada), Digi International (US), BLiNQ Networks (Canada), AVSystem (Poland), Tarana Wireless (US), Telrad Networks (Israel), and Jaton Technology Ltd (China). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches and product enhancements, and acquisitions, to expand their footprint in the WTTx market.

