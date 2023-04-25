Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market is estimated to be US$ 44.4 billion by 2032; Growing Demand for Personal care products to Fuel Market Growth-BY PMI

Covina, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personal care contract manufacturing is the outsourcing of production activities such as manufacturing and packaging products. Technological innovation and development of new products according to various skin tone and color has driven the demand for target market growth.

Further, growing demand for sun protection products such as lotions, sun-screen and face creams and increasing shift towards nature-derived products has provided lucrative opportunities in target market growth. Growing product knowledge among individual and availability of wide variety of personal care products in market has is expected to fuel the demand for Personal Care Contract Manufacturing market growth.

Key Highlights:

In September 2021, MyGlamm set aside $100 million for acquisition of six beauty and personal care brands under new entity “The Good Glamm Group” to create digital home of brands in personal care and beauty sector.

In May 2022, TCPL (Tata Consumer Products Ltd.), has drawn up ambitious growth plans to get into home and personal care sector through acquisitions by offering body wash, creams, home cleaners and detergents.

Analyst View:

Outsourcing manufacturing activities of product allows the company to save time and money and to grow focus on innovative products which in turn, has fuel the demand for target market growth. Launch of innovative products, growing media advertising of product and attractive packaging has driven the demand for target market growth. High disposable income, growing number of working women and demand for high quality and natural personal care products is anticipated to increase the demand for Personal Care Contract Manufacturing market growth over the forecast period.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market, By Formulations (Gels, Lotions, Creams, Oils and Others), By Service (Custom Formulation, Manufacturing and Packaging), By Application (Hair-care, Skincare, Fragrances & Deodorants, Make-up & Color Cosmetics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market accounted for US$ 19.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 44.4 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.0%. The Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market is segmented based on Formulations, Service, Application and Region.

Based on Formulations, Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market is segmented into Gels, Lotions, Creams, Oils and Others.

Based on Service, Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market is segmented into Custom Formulation, Manufacturing and Packaging.

Based on Application, Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market is segmented into Hair-care, Skincare, Fragrances & Deodorants, Make-up & Color Cosmetics, and Others

By Region, the Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of Report:

Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market, By Formulations Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Gels Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Lotions Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Creams Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Oils Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market, By Service, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Custom Formulation Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Manufacturing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Packaging Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market, By Application, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Hair-care Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Skincare Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Fragrances & Deodorants Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Make-up & Color Cosmetics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market:

The prominent players operating in the Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market includes, Albea Group, McBride Malysia Sdn. Bhd., VVF, Nutrix International LLC., Tropical Products, KIK custom products, ApolloCorp Inc., FormulaCorp., Paklab, HCT Group and others.

