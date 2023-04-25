Eagle Bancorp Montana Earns $3.2 Million, or $0.42 per Diluted Share, in the First Quarter of 2023; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.1375 per Share and Renews Stock Repurchase Plan

| Source: Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.

Helena, Montana, UNITED STATES

HELENA, Mont., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT), (the “Company,” “Eagle”), the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $3.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $3.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter, and $2.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the first quarter a year ago.

Eagle’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1375 per share on April 20, 2023. The dividend will be payable June 2, 2023 to shareholders of record May 12, 2023. The current dividend represents an annualized yield of 3.97% based on recent market prices.

“We delivered strong first quarter 2023 earnings, despite the current challenges facing the banking industry,” said Laura F. Clark, President and CEO. “First quarter loan growth totaled $23.7 million and was well diversified across our loan categories. Additionally, our acquisition of First Community Bank (“First Community”), which was completed during the second quarter of 2022, is contributing positively to operating results. The transaction was valued at approximately $38.6 million and added approximately $370 million in assets, $321 million in deposits and $191 million in loans. While our outlook for the remainder of 2023 remains cautious, and we anticipate a leaner loan pipeline as recessionary concerns continue and deposit pricing pressures persist, we are well positioned for stable growth in the year ahead.”

On January 1, 2023, Eagle implemented the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) standard, which resulted in a $700,000 increase to the allowance for credit losses and was offset in shareholders’ equity and deferred tax assets.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights (at or for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, except where noted):

  • Net income was $3.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $3.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter, and $2.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the first quarter a year ago.
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.86% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 4.10% in the preceding quarter, and 3.64% in the first quarter a year ago.
  • Revenues (net interest income before the provision for credit losses, plus noninterest income) decreased 7.9% to $21.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $22.9 million in the preceding quarter and increased 8.5% compared to $19.5 million in the first quarter a year ago.  
  • The Company recorded a discount on loans acquired from First Community of $5.4 million at April 30, 2022 of which $3.8 million remained as of March 31, 2023.
  • The remaining discount on loans from acquisitions prior to 2022 totaled $671,000 as of March 31, 2023.
  • The accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from acquisitions, was $354,000 in the first quarter of 2023, compared to accretion on purchased loans from acquisitions of $267,000 in the preceding quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses represented 1.09% of portfolio loans and 134.5% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2023. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.32% and 202.9% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2022.
  • Total loans increased 43.7% to $1.38 billion, at March 31, 2023, compared to $958.7 million a year earlier, and increased 1.8% compared to $1.35 billion at December 31, 2022.
  • Total deposits increased 26.5% to $1.61 billion at March 31, 2023, from $1.27 billion a year ago, and decreased 1.7% compared to $1.64 billion at December 31, 2022.
  • Available borrowing capacity was approximately $367.1 million:
    March 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)  Borrowings Outstanding
 Remaining Borrowing
Capacity
Federal Home Loan Bank advances $122,530  $249,100 
Federal Reserve Bank discount window -   33,000 
Correspondent bank lines of credit  -   85,000 
Total   $122,530  $367,100 
      
  • The Company paid a quarterly cash dividend in the first quarter of $0.1375 per share on March 3, 2023 to shareholders of record February 10, 2023.

Balance Sheet Results
Eagle’s total assets increased 32.9% to $1.98 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $1.49 billion a year ago, and increased 1.7% from $1.95 billion three months earlier. The year over year increase was impacted by the First Community acquisition that closed during the second quarter of 2022.

The investment securities portfolio totaled $349.4 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $264.6 million a year ago, and $349.5 million at December 31, 2022.

Eagle originated $69.6 million in new residential mortgages during the quarter and sold $62.4 million in residential mortgages, with an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 3.53%. This production compares to residential mortgage originations of $95.3 million in the preceding quarter with sales of $107.1 million and an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 2.77%.

Total loans increased $418.7 million or 43.7% compared to a year ago, and $23.7 million or 1.8% from three months earlier. Commercial real estate loans increased 26.0% to $545.6 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $433.0 million a year earlier. Agricultural and farmland loans increased 110.3% to $231.8 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $110.2 million a year earlier. Commercial construction and development loans increased 57.4% to $166.5 million, compared to $105.8 million a year ago. Residential mortgage loans increased 36.8% to $135.7 million, compared to $99.2 million a year earlier. Commercial loans increased 33.2% to $131.2 million, compared to $98.5 million a year ago. Home equity loans increased 45.3% to $78.2 million, residential construction loans increased 49.7% to $61.3 million, and consumer loans increased 53.0% to $28.8 million, compared to a year ago.

Total deposits increased 26.5% to $1.61 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $1.27 billion at March 31, 2022, and decreased slightly by 1.7% from $1.64 billion at December 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represented 28.6%, interest-bearing checking accounts represented 14.8%, savings accounts represented 16.1%, money market accounts comprised 20.8% and time certificates of deposit made up 19.7% of the total deposit portfolio at March 31, 2023. The average cost of deposits was 0.62% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 0.40% in the preceding quarter and 0.10% in the first quarter of 2022.

Shareholders’ equity was $164.1 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $143.5 million a year earlier and $158.4 million three months earlier. Book value per share was $20.50 at March 31, 2023, compared to $21.44 a year earlier and $19.79 three months earlier. Tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by common shares outstanding, was $15.28 at March 31, 2023, compared to $18.08 a year earlier and $14.52 three months earlier.  

Operating Results
“NIM expanded 22 basis points during the first quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter a year ago, as we benefitted from interest rate increases enacted by the Federal Reserve which resulted in higher loan yields. However, higher funding costs led to a 24 basis point reduction in first quarter NIM compared to the preceding quarter,” said Clark.

Eagle’s NIM was 3.86% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 4.10% in the preceding quarter, and 3.64% in the first quarter a year ago. The interest accretion on acquired loans totaled $354,000 and resulted in a eight basis-point increase in the NIM during the first quarter of 2023, compared to $267,000 and a six basis-point increase in the NIM during the preceding quarter. Average yields on interest earning assets for the first quarter increased to 4.87% from 4.72% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 3.92% in the first quarter a year ago.

Eagle’s first quarter revenues decreased 7.9% to $21.1 million, compared to $22.9 million in the preceding quarter and increased 8.5% compared to $19.5 million in the first quarter a year ago.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, decreased 6.7% to $16.4 million in the first quarter, compared to $17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and increased 38.7% compared to $11.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Eagle’s total noninterest income decreased 11.9% to $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $5.3 million in the preceding quarter, and decreased 38.6% compared to $7.6 million in the first quarter a year ago. Net mortgage banking, the largest component of noninterest income, totaled $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $3.3 million in the preceding quarter and $6.2 million in the first quarter a year ago.

First quarter noninterest expense decreased 8.9% to $16.5 million, compared to $18.2 million in the preceding quarter and increased 1.7% compared to $16.3 million in the first quarter a year ago.

For the first quarter of 2023, the income tax provision totaled $1.0 million, for an effective tax rate of 24.4%, compared to $787,000 for an effective tax rate of 17.8% in the preceding quarter, and $695,000, for an effective tax rate of 23.9% in the first quarter of 2022.

Credit Quality
Beginning January 1, 2023, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326), which replaced the former “incurred loss” model for recognizing credit losses with an “expected loss” model referred to as the CECL model. Utilizing CECL may have an impact on our allowance for credit losses going forward and may result in a lack of comparability between 2023 and 2022 quarterly periods.

The provision for credit losses was $279,000 in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $347,000 in the preceding quarter and $279,000 in the first quarter a year ago. The allowance for credit losses represented 134.5% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2023, compared to 180.0% three months earlier and 202.9% a year earlier. Nonperforming loans were $11.2 million at March 31, 2023, $7.8 million at December 31, 2022, and $6.3 million a year earlier.  

Eagle had no other real estate owned and other repossessed assets on its books at March 31, 2023, or at December 31, 2022. This compared to $346,000 at March 31, 2022.

Net loan recoveries totaled $21,000 in the first quarter of 2023, compared to net loan charge-offs of $197,000 in the preceding quarter and net loan charge-offs of $79,000 in the first quarter a year ago. The allowance for credit losses was $15.0 million, or 1.09% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, compared to $14.0 million, or 1.03% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, and $12.7 million, or 1.32% of total loans, a year ago.  

Capital Management
The ratio of tangible common shareholders’ equity (shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible) to tangible assets (total assets, less goodwill and core deposit intangible) decreased to 6.30% at March 31, 2023 from 8.24% a year ago and increased from 6.10% three months earlier. Shareholders’ equity has been impacted by an accumulated other comprehensive loss related to securities available-for-sale. These unrealized losses are primarily a result of rapid increases in interest rates. As of March 31, 2023, the Bank’s regulatory capital was in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements and is deemed well capitalized. The Bank’s Tier 1 capital to adjusted total average assets was 9.93% as of March 31, 2023.

Stock Repurchase Authority
Eagle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to 400,000 shares of its common stock beginning May 1, 2023, representing approximately 5.0% of outstanding shares. Under the plan, shares may be purchased by the company on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares and the timing of such repurchase will depend upon market conditions and other corporate considerations. The plan is expected to be in place for approximately 12 months, but may be suspended, terminated or modified by the Company’s Board of Directors at any time. The plan does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares.

About the Company
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, and is the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, a community bank established in 1922 that serves consumers and small businesses in Montana through 32 banking offices. Additional information is available on the Bank’s website at www.opportunitybank.com. The shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “EBMT.”

Forward Looking Statements
This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," “will” "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," and "potential." These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements of our goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding our business plans, prospects, mergers, growth and operating strategies; statements regarding the current global COVID-19 pandemic, statements regarding the asset quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements; general economic conditions and political events, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including but not limited to vaccine efficacy and immunization rates, new variants, steps taken by governmental and other authorities to contain, mitigate and combat the pandemic, adverse effects on our employees, customers and third-party service providers, the increase in cyberattacks in the current work-from-home environment, the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity and prospects, continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, lead to a tightening of credit and increase stock price volatility, and potential impairment charges; the impact of adverse developments affecting the U.S. banking industry, including bank failures and liquidity concerns, which could cause continued or worsening economic and market volatility, and regulatory responses thereto; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior, adverse developments with respect to U.S. economic conditions and other uncertainties, including the impact of supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures and labor shortages on economic conditions and our business; an inability to access capital markets or maintain deposits or borrowing costs; competition among depository and other financial institutions; loan demand or residential and commercial real estate values in Montana; the concentration of our business in Montana; our ability to continue to increase and manage our commercial real estate, commercial business and agricultural loans; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (including any securities, bank operations, consumer or employee litigation); inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins or reduce the fair value of financial instruments; adverse changes in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities and goodwill; other economic, governmental, competitive, regulatory and technological factors that may affect our operations; our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; cyber incidents, or theft or loss of Company or customer data or money; our ability to appropriately address social, environmental, and sustainability concerns that may arise from our business activities; the effect of our recent acquisitions, including the failure to achieve expected revenue growth and/or expense savings, the failure to effectively integrate their operations, the outcome of any legal proceedings and the diversion of management time on issues related to the integration.

Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States, or GAAP, the Financial Ratios and Other Data contains non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP disclosures include: 1) core efficiency ratio, 2) tangible book value per share, 3) tangible common equity to tangible assets, 4) earnings per diluted share, excluding acquisition costs and related taxes and 5) return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs and related taxes. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and performance trends, and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to tangible assets is prevalent among banking regulators, investors and analysts.

The numerator for the core efficiency ratio is calculated by subtracting acquisition costs and intangible asset amortization from noninterest expense. Tangible assets and tangible common shareholders’ equity are calculated by excluding intangible assets from assets and shareholders’ equity, respectively. For these financial measures, our intangible assets consist of goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders’ equity by the number of common shares outstanding. We believe that this measure is consistent with the capital treatment by our bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and present this measure to facilitate the comparison of the quality and composition of our capital over time and in comparison, to our competitors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure of tangible book value per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for book value per share or total shareholders’ equity determined in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies. Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.


Balance Sheet
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
    March 31,December 31,March, 31
     2023  2022  2022 
       
Assets:    
 Cash and due from banks $18,087 $19,321 $17,516 
 Interest bearing deposits in banks  1,348  2,490  62,697 
 Federal funds sold  -  -  14,889 
  Total cash and cash equivalents  19,435  21,811  95,102 
 Securities available-for-sale  349,423  349,495  264,635 
 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock  7,360  5,089  1,723 
 Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") stock  4,131  4,131  2,974 
 Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value  9,927  8,250  22,295 
 Loans:    
 Real estate loans:    
 Residential 1-4 family  135,714  135,947  99,242 
 Residential 1-4 family construction  61,333  59,756  40,968 
 Commercial real estate  545,631  539,070  432,976 
 Commercial construction and development  166,461  151,145  105,754 
 Farmland  139,283  136,334  60,363 
 Other loans:    
 Home equity  78,209  74,271  53,828 
 Consumer  28,812  27,609  18,834 
 Commercial  131,179  127,255  98,471 
 Agricultural  92,471  104,036  49,836 
 Unearned loan fees  (1,670) (1,745) (1,591)
  Total loans  1,377,423  1,353,678  958,681 
 Allowance for credit losses (1)  (15,000) (14,000) (12,700)
  Net loans  1,362,423  1,339,678  945,981 
 Accrued interest and dividends receivable  10,427  11,284  5,750 
 Mortgage servicing rights, net  15,875  15,412  14,288 
 Assets held-for-sale, at fair value  1,305  1,305  - 
 Premises and equipment, net  86,614  84,323  69,536 
 Cash surrender value of life insurance, net  47,985  47,724  36,681 
 Goodwill  34,740  34,740  20,798 
 Core deposit intangible, net  7,043  7,459  1,660 
 Other assets  25,648  17,683  10,630 
  Total assets $1,982,336 $1,948,384 $1,492,053 
       
Liabilities:    
 Deposit accounts:    
 Noninterest bearing  460,195  468,955  371,818 
 Interest bearing  1,147,343  1,166,317  898,758 
  Total deposits  1,607,538  1,635,272  1,270,576 
 Accrued expenses and other liabilities  29,265  26,458  18,968 
 FHLB advances and other borrowings  122,530  69,394  - 
 Other long-term debt, net  58,887  58,844  58,986 
  Total liabilities  1,818,220  1,789,968  1,348,530 
       
Shareholders' Equity:     
 Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000 shares   
 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding)  -  -  - 
 Common stock (par value $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized;   
 8,507,429, 8,507,429 and 7,110,833 shares issued; 8,006,033,   
 8,006,033 and 6,694,811 shares outstanding at March 31, 2023,   
 December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively  85  85  71 
 Additional paid-in capital  109,265  109,164  80,960 
 Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan (5,013) (5,156) (5,586)
 Treasury stock, at cost (501,396, 501,396 and 416,022 shares at   
 March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively) (11,343) (11,343) (9,592)
 Retained earnings  93,647  92,023  86,750 
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax  (22,525) (26,357) (9,080)
  Total shareholders' equity  164,116  158,416  143,523 
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,982,336 $1,948,384 $1,492,053 
       
(1) Allowance for credit losses on loans at March 31, 2023; allowance for loan losses for prior periods.



Income Statement (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended
    March 31,December 31,March 31,
     2023  2022  2022 
Interest and dividend income:    
 Interest and fees on loans $17,737 $17,420 $11,373 
 Securities available-for-sale  2,843  2,716  1,297 
 FRB and FHLB dividends  107  142  59 
 Other interest income  21  22  39 
  Total interest and dividend income  20,708  20,300  12,768 
Interest expense:    
 Interest expense on deposits  2,460  1,673  312 
 FHLB advances and other borrowings  1,142  357  6 
 Other long-term debt  678  657  605 
  Total interest expense  4,280  2,687  923 
Net interest income  16,428  17,613  11,845 
Provision for credit losses (1)  279  347  279 
  Net interest income after provision for credit losses  16,149  17,266  11,566 
       
Noninterest income:    
 Service charges on deposit accounts  339  445  331 
 Mortgage banking, net  3,050  3,306  6,245 
 Interchange and ATM fees  577  707  453 
 Appreciation in cash surrender value of life insurance  280  287  207 
 Net loss on sale of available-for-sale securities  (224) -  - 
 Other noninterest income  649  555  372 
  Total noninterest income  4,671  5,300  7,608 
       
Noninterest expense:    
 Salaries and employee benefits  9,693  11,010  10,381 
 Occupancy and equipment expense  2,073  2,160  1,678 
 Data processing  1,212  1,367  1,251 
 Advertising  281  367  285 
 Amortization  418  439  122 
 Loan costs  445  412  546 
 FDIC insurance premiums  168  229  93 
 Professional and examination fees  484  371  322 
 Acquisition costs  -  -  317 
 Other noninterest expense  1,759  1,802  1,268 
  Total noninterest expense  16,533  18,157  16,263 
       
Income before provision for income taxes  4,287  4,409  2,911 
Provision for income taxes  1,045  787  695 
Net income $3,242 $3,622 $2,216 
       
Basic earnings per share $0.42 $0.47 $0.34 
Diluted earnings per share $0.42 $0.47 $0.34 
       
Basic weighted average shares outstanding  7,790,188  7,776,145  6,506,133 
       
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding  7,792,467  7,777,552  6,518,847 
       
(1) Provision for credit losses on loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2023; provision for loan losses for prior periods.



ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended
   March 31,December 31,March 31,
    2023  2022  2022 
      
Mortgage Banking Activity (For the quarter):   
 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans$2,203 $2,965 $6,233 
 Net change in fair value of loans held-for-sale and derivatives (19) (509) (535)
 Mortgage servicing income, net 866  850  547 
  Mortgage banking, net$3,050 $3,306 $6,245 
      
Performance Ratios (For the quarter):   
 Return on average assets 0.67% 0.75% 0.60%
 Return on average equity 7.99% 9.38% 5.79%
 Yield on average interest earning assets 4.87% 4.72% 3.92%
 Cost of funds  1.33% 0.85% 0.40%
 Net interest margin 3.86% 4.10% 3.64%
 Core efficiency ratio* 76.38% 77.33% 81.34%
      
* The core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing non-interest expense, exclusive of acquisition
costs and intangible asset amortization, by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
      
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION   
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   
    (Unaudited) 
Asset Quality Ratios and Data:As of or for the Three Months Ended
   March 31,December 31,March 31,
    2023  2022  2022 
      
 Nonaccrual loans $4,865 $2,200 $3,379 
 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 1,247  1,076  270 
 Restructured loans, net 5,041  4,502  2,611 
  Total nonperforming loans 11,153  7,778  6,260 
 Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets -  -  346 
  Total nonperforming assets$11,153 $7,778 $6,606 
      
 Nonperforming loans / portfolio loans 0.81% 0.57% 0.65%
 Nonperforming assets / assets 0.56% 0.40% 0.44%
 Allowance for credit losses / portfolio loans 1.09% 1.03% 1.32%
 Allowance for credit losses/ nonperforming loans 134.49% 179.99% 202.88%
 Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter$1 $216 $92 
 Gross loan recoveries for the quarter$22 $19 $13 
 Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs for the quarter$(21)$197 $79 
      
      
   March 31,December 31,March 31,
    2023  2022  2022 
Capital Data (At quarter end):   
 Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share$20.50 $19.79 $21.44 
 Tangible book value per share**$15.28 $14.52 $18.08 
 Shares outstanding 8,006,033  8,006,033  6,694,811 
 Tangible common equity to tangible assets*** 6.30% 6.10% 8.24%
      
Other Information:    
 Average investment securities for the quarter$345,033 $348,267 $273,004 
 Average investment securities year-to-date$345,033 $336,779 $273,004 
 Average loans for the quarter ****$1,366,766 $1,345,776 $974,177 
 Average loans year-to-date ****$1,366,766 $1,194,788 $974,177 
 Average earning assets for the quarter$1,724,802 $1,705,349 $1,319,999 
 Average earning assets year-to-date$1,724,802 $1,572,106 $1,319,999 
 Average total assets for the quarter$1,947,086 $1,934,002 $1,475,049 
 Average total assets year-to-date$1,947,086 $1,768,919 $1,475,049 
 Average deposits for the quarter$1,605,566 $1,655,298 $1,237,341 
 Average deposits year-to-date$1,605,566 $1,514,158 $1,237,341 
 Average equity for the quarter$162,290 $154,409 $153,203 
 Average equity year-to-date$162,290 $155,655 $153,203 
      
      
      
** The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity,
less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by common shares outstanding.
*** The tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders'
equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by total assets, less goodwill and core deposit intangible.
**** Includes loans held for sale



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures  
        
Core Efficiency Ratio (Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands)Three Months Ended
     March 31,December 31,March 31,
      2023  2022  2022 
Calculation of Core Efficiency Ratio:   
 Noninterest expense$16,533 $18,157 $16,263 
 Acquisition costs -  -  (317)
 Intangible asset amortization (418) (439) (122)
  Core efficiency ratio numerator 16,115  17,718  15,824 
        
 Net interest income 16,428  17,613  11,845 
 Noninterest income 4,671  5,300  7,608 
  Core efficiency ratio denominator 21,099  22,913  19,453 
        
 Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 76.38% 77.33% 81.34%
        



Tangible Book Value and Tangible Assets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,December 31,March 31,
     2023  2022  2022 
Tangible Book Value:    
 Shareholders' equity $164,116 $158,416 $143,523 
 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net  (41,783) (42,199) (22,458)
  Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)$122,333 $116,217 $121,065 
       
 Common shares outstanding at end of period 8,006,033  8,006,033  6,694,811 
       
 Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP)$20.50 $19.79 $21.44 
       
 Tangible common shareholders' equity (tangible book value)   
  per share (non-GAAP) $15.28 $14.52 $18.08 
       
Tangible Assets:    
 Total assets $1,982,336 $1,948,384 $1,492,053 
 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net  (41,783) (42,199) (22,458)
  Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $1,940,553 $1,906,185 $1,469,595 
       
 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets   
  (non-GAAP)  6.30% 6.10% 8.24%
       



Earnings Per Diluted Share, Excluding Acquisition Costs and Related Taxes(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended
   March 31,December 31,March 31,
    2023  2022  2022 
      
Net interest income after provision for credit losses$16,149 $17,266 $11,566 
Noninterest income  4,671  5,300  7,608 
      
Noninterest expense  16,533  18,157  16,263 
 Acquisition costs  -  -  (317)
Noninterest expense, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) 16,533  18,157  15,946 
      
Income before income taxes, excluding acquisition costs 4,287  4,409  3,228 
Provision for income taxes, excluding acquisition costs   
 related taxes (non-GAAP)  1,045  787  771 
Net Income, excluding acquisition costs and related taxes (non-GAAP)$3,242 $3,622 $2,457 
      
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $0.42 $0.47 $0.34 
Diluted earnings per share, excluding acquisition costs and related   
 taxes (non-GAAP) $0.42 $0.47 $0.38 
      



Return on Average Assets, Excluding Acquisition Costs and Related Taxes(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands) March 31,December 31,March 31,
    2023  2022  2022 
For the quarter:    
 Net income, excluding acquisition costs and related taxes (non-GAAP)*$3,242 $3,622 $2,457 
 Average total assets quarter-to-date $1,947,086 $1,934,002 $1,475,049 
 Return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs and related taxes (non-GAAP) 0.67% 0.75% 0.67%
      
Year-to-date:    
 Net income, excluding acquisition costs and related taxes (non-GAAP)*$3,242 $12,475 $2,457 
 Average total assets year-to-date $1,947,086 $1,768,919 $1,475,049 
 Return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs and related taxes (non-GAAP) 0.67% 0.71% 0.67%
      
* See Earnings Per Diluted Share, Excluding Acquisition Costs and Related Taxes table for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation.
      


Contacts:         
Laura F. Clark, President and CEO
(406) 457-4007
Miranda J. Spaulding, SVP and CFO
(406) 441-5010