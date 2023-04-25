Flash News: OKX Partners with SlowMist, OKX Wallet integrates with Agility and Magic Eden

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the week of April 24, 2023.



OKX Enters into a Strategic Partnership with SlowMist

OKX is pleased to announce that it has partnered with the blockchain ecosystem security company SlowMist .

This partnership will focus on enhancing digital asset ecosystem security, digital asset anti-money laundering (AML), and conducting cutting-edge security technology research. Both parties will collaborate to develop comprehensive and innovative security services to address the growing demand for secure digital asset management.

Established in 2018, SlowMist partners with top international security companies and well-known domestic and international cryptocurrency projects to provide tailored, integrated security solutions from threat detection to defense.

OKX Wallet Integrates with Agility and Magic Eden

OKX is pleased to announce that it is strengthening its web3 ecosystem with the integration of Agility , a LSD liquidity distribution platform and an aUSD trading platform, and Magic Eden , an NFT Marketplace.

OKX Wallet's integration with Agility simplifies the user experience when interacting with DeFi applications and promotes asset growth by providing seamless access to Agility's liquidity distribution and trading services.

The integration of OKX Wallet with Magic Eden further showcases OKX wallet's capability to accommodate both EVM and non-EVM chains, making it easier for users to interact with dApps across various chains without manual RPC input or switching wallets.

