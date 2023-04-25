The north america bandsaw blades for wood industry market is projected to grow from US$ 114.44 million in 2022 to US$ 137.07 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2028

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Bandsaw Blades for Wood Industry Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By TPI, Type, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06452122/?utm_source=GNW

Further, rapid industrialization among European countries is providing lucrative growth opportunities for the north america bandsaw blades for wood industry market growth.



Technological advancements in bandsaw blades for wood industry is expected to emerge as a significant trend in the north america bandsaw blades for wood industry market during the forecast period.



The manufacturing and sale of bandsaws are crucial parts of the woodworking machinery market.However, bandsaws are smaller than various types of equipment, especially construction and other woodworking equipment.



Small and medium-sized bandsaws are used to cut wood placed in residential garages or basements.Sawmills and timber mills use a large bandsaw to process and cut wood in desired shapes and sizes.



Thus, the rising number of sawmills in North America is contributing to the growth of the bandsaw blade for wood industry market.



In addition, the demand for bandsaws is directly related to the growth of the construction & manufacturing industry.The prices of softwood and hardwood play an important role in the development of the north america bandsaw blades for wood industry market.



For instance, according to United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, the US sawn softwood consumption increased in 2021 compared to 2020.The rise in consumption represented the use of machinery for the cutting and processing of softwood, which is expected to increase the demand for bandsaw blades used in that machinery.



This factor is likely to boost the growth of the north america bandsaw blades for wood industry market in the coming years.



Stellite tipped saw blades have stellite-based tipping at the tip of each tooth in the blade.Stellite is a cobalt-based alloy that enhances the performance and productivity of blades.



Therefore, these blades are widely used to cut hardwood and frozen wood.In addition, for wide bandsaw, stellite tipped saw blades can provide a longer run time which maximize the operating time and increase production output.



Moreover, manufacturers are engaged in providing pressed saw tips and saw tipping products in different sizes and shapes to cut different types of wood. For instance, Kennametal Inc. provides Kennametal Stellite saw tips which use a better grade of stellite alloy to help reduce kerf sizes and enhance the quality of the produced lumber in sawmills. Thus, increasing use of stellite tipped saw blades is driving the growth of the segment in the north america bandsaw blades for wood industry market.



The north america bandsaw blades for wood industry market is segmented on the basis of TPI, type, application, and country.Based on TPI, the north america bandsaw blades for wood industry market is segmented into 4 TPI to 6 TPI, more than 7 TPI, and less than 3 TPI.



Based on type, the north america bandsaw blades for wood industry market is categorized into carbide tipped sawblades, stellite tipped sawblades, and others.Based on application, the north america bandsaw blades for wood industry market is segmented into sawmills, pallet manufacturing, joinery cutting, and others.



By country, the North America north america bandsaw blades for wood industry market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.



Starrett; LENOX (Stanley Black & Decker); SuperCut Manufacturing; SIMMONS KNIFE & SAW; Norwood Enterprise Inc; Olson Saw Company; Diamond Saw Works, Inc; Detroit Band Saw; York Saw & Knife Company, Inc.; and Timber Wolf Bandsaw Blades are a few of the key players operating in the north america bandsaw blades for wood industry market and profiled in this market study.



The overall north america bandsaw blades for wood industry market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.Exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the north america bandsaw blades for wood industry market.



The process also helps obtain an overview and forecast of the market with respect to all the market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain analytical insights.



This process includes industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the north america bandsaw blades for wood industry market.

