Global Power System Simulators Strategic Business Report 2023: High Growth Potential of Renewable Energy Sector to Fuel Growth

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power System Simulators: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Power System Simulators estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Load Flow, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$583.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Short Circuit segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $277.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Power System Simulators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$277.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$213.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$188.1 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -
- ABB
- Eaton Corporation, Inc.
- ETAP
- Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
- GE Energy Consulting
- Neplan AG
- Opal-RT Technologies, Inc.
- PowerWorld Corporation
- RTDS Technologies, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- The MathWorks, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|527
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Power System Simulators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Power System Simulation
- Power System Simulator Market: Healthy Growth Prospects
- Software: The Largest Segment
- Load Flow Module Leads Power System Simulator Market
- Power Sector Fuels Need for Power System Simulators
- North America Dominates Global Market
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Robust Increase in Power Sector and Growth in Power Generation Capacities Drive Need for Power System Simulators
- Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
- Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
- Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
- High Growth Potential of Renewable Energy Sector to Fuel Market Growth
- Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2018
- Global Renewable Energy Investments in US$ Billion: 2018 & 2030
- Global Renewable Capacity Growth by Technology over the Period 2019-2024
- Growing Importance of Real-time Digital Power System Simulations for Power Systems Design & Scheduling
- A Glance at Select Real Time Digital Simulators
- Real Time Simulation Offers Support for Smart Grid Deployments
- Cloud Platforms and IoT Adoption in Power System Simulators
- Arc Flash Simulation Studies: Essential to Prevent and Mitigate Hazards Related to Arc Flash Events
- Investment Scenario in Mining & Metals Sector Influences Market Growth
- Product Segmentation by Module: Definitions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nlkatl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment