Global Power System Simulators Strategic Business Report 2023: High Growth Potential of Renewable Energy Sector to Fuel Growth

The global market for Power System Simulators estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Load Flow, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$583.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Short Circuit segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $277.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Power System Simulators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$277.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$213.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$188.1 Million by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

An Introduction to Power System Simulation

Power System Simulator Market: Healthy Growth Prospects

Software: The Largest Segment

Load Flow Module Leads Power System Simulator Market

Power Sector Fuels Need for Power System Simulators

North America Dominates Global Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Increase in Power Sector and Growth in Power Generation Capacities Drive Need for Power System Simulators

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

High Growth Potential of Renewable Energy Sector to Fuel Market Growth

Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2018

Global Renewable Energy Investments in US$ Billion: 2018 & 2030

Global Renewable Capacity Growth by Technology over the Period 2019-2024

Growing Importance of Real-time Digital Power System Simulations for Power Systems Design & Scheduling

A Glance at Select Real Time Digital Simulators

Real Time Simulation Offers Support for Smart Grid Deployments

Cloud Platforms and IoT Adoption in Power System Simulators

Arc Flash Simulation Studies: Essential to Prevent and Mitigate Hazards Related to Arc Flash Events

Investment Scenario in Mining & Metals Sector Influences Market Growth

