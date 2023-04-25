eSight Welcomes New CEO and Board Chairman Ahead of Next Generation Product Launch

TORONTO, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading vision-enhancement technology organization, eSight ™, today announces the selection of John Tushar, Aaron Tutwiler and Roland Mattern as the new Chairman of the Board, CEO and Director of Sales and Marketing, respectively. In these new roles, the three senior leaders will drive forward the execution of the company’s long-term strategy as it prepares for the launch of its newest generation of eSight low-vision smart glasses, eSight Go .

As the newly elected Board Chairman, Tushar will leverage his extensive background to help guide operational leadership, portfolio management and strategies for commercial execution of new products in the complex and rapidly evolving healthcare products landscape. Tushar is an experienced executive, having spent multiple decades working with medical technology brands within the healthcare industry. In addition to his new role at eSight, Tushar will be serving as CEO of Plasma Aesthetics starting May 2023.

“I look forward to strategically guiding such an innovative company for future success within the healthcare space,” said Tushar. “eSight is committed to advancing the capabilities of assistive technology, and I plan to bring my record and expertise within the industry to build a solid plan for long-term growth.”

Tutwiler was promoted to CEO from his previous role as Global Director of Sales and Business Development at eSight. As CEO, he will lead eSight’s innovations with impactful technological solutions and improve patient outcomes for those affected by severe vision loss. Tutwiler will oversee efforts on creating patient-centric solutions and partner with eye care providers and institutions to expand the company’s reach within the eyecare industry. Prior to working with eSight, Tutwiler held various commercial leadership and business development roles at Align Technology, Teleflex Incorporated and ConMed Linvatec.

“From the start of my tenure at eSight, I’ve seen incredible growth toward building better solutions for the individuals who need it most,” said Tutwiler. “I look forward to a new stage in the company’s trajectory, and plan to further cultivate customer engagement and success in an industry that thrives on empowering patient solutions.”

In addition to the new roles, Roland Mattern expands his scope of responsibility as the new Director of Sales and Marketing, leading the company’s sales operations to optimize channels for revenue expansion.

For more information on eSight and its assistive eyewear, visit www.eSightEyewear.com .