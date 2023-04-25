Health and Wellness Market to Surpass a Valuation of USD 9.49 Trillion, At a CAGR of 6.92% Between 2023-2032 With Growing Demand for Personal Care Products, Says Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Extrapolate, the global Health and Wellness Market size was worth around USD 4.86 trillion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 6.92%, reaching a valuation of USD 9.49 Trillion by 2032. This growth is largely driven by the increasing demand for healthier products and services across the world, as consumers become more proactive about their health and well-being.

The global health and wellness market research report provides an analysis of the comprehensive growth rate, industry size and share, growth strategies, key dynamics, and latest trends. Furthermore, it covers a broad study of on-going trends, regional segments, potential opportunities, and challenges in the industry. Additionally, the findings mentioned in the study will reveal critical information about the future growth of the health and wellness market. This report also specifies how the industry adapts to continuous changes and how customers react to them.

The report discusses current and historic market performance by region, development status, demand scope, and future growth prospects throughout the forecast period. It will also cover evolutions of consumer behavior, current market demand, consumer preferences as well as the shifting market environment. The in-depth analysis of the health and wellness market will be majorly focused on growth factors, market opportunities, challenges, and restraints.

The growth of the global health and wellness market is attributable to the increasing emphasis on healthy lifestyles, and alarming awareness about health and wellness among different generations. Furthermore, the increasing rates of chronic diseases affecting the younger generation are driving the market growth. Other significant trends bolstering the growth of the market include sedentary lifestyles, changing dietary habits, working environment, and so on.

The health and wellness market report consists of all key points related to the most important participants in the industry’s growth. Along with that, the competitive landscape, including details of prominent key players, is also mentioned in the report.

Keyword Market Top Manufacturers Analysis: The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies.

The key players covered in the report are:

AMWAY CORP.

Bayer AG

BRAUN SE

BioThrive Sciences

DANONE S.A.

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

INVOQ HEALTHCARE INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

JOHNSON HEALTH TECH.

SOUKYA

UNILEVER

Wellable LLC

The study lists brief data about firms operating in the market, their long-term business plans, market size, share, and their presence at the global scale of the health and wellness market. The report will cover company portfolios, growth opportunities, challenges, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions. The report discusses the applications and customers who utilize the services provided by the health and wellness market, along with other relevant information. It also provides thorough segmentation of the health and wellness market on the basis of types, regions, and others.

The Health and Wellness Market is segmented by product type:

Personal Care

Dietary Supplements

Wellness Tourism

Fitness Equipment

Others

The report also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had damaging effects on the global health and wellness market. Government restrictions and lockdown have negatively impacted the market to a great extent, as it eventually had to curb product manufacturing, along with disruptive supply chains. However, the global health and wellness market is anticipated to have potential growth in the forthcoming years, as it has recorded significant growth in recent times.

In addition, changing expenditure patterns of the consumer affected the major attributes of the businesses, including import/export, technology, product manufacturing, supply and chain, along with marketing networks. The report aims to offer several marketing strategies and a robust backup plan for companies in all aspects of business in the health and wellness market. Moreover, it will provide detailed information about its key competitors and their reach according to the respective regions.

Geographically, the report includes research on production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate, and forecast (2018 -2032) of the following regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

In the research report, there is valuable information presented regarding the market size and the share of each firm from every sector operating within the health and wellness market. The research has been carried out by determining the most important regions considering several factors which include political, economic, geographical, and social perspectives. It also mentions the data of the companies that are new to the market and can make potential offers. This analytical data mentioned in the market report indicates market estimations and growth forecasts that comprise the global market.

The research report ensures a quick summary of the health and wellness global market developments for the estimated time period. The analysis has been constructed based on the historical data and future possibilities of the industry. The market's overall industry scale has been analyzed from a global perspective in the study, which used various primary and secondary research methodologies, including Porter's five forces model, SWOT analysis, and PESTEL analysis.

Prominent players have been reviewed in the health and wellness industry report to help businesses and individuals understand more about their competitors and assist them with market strategies in order to maintain their market position. Moreover, the report entitles a number of factors related to the global health and wellness market, such as product categories and regions.

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research approach

2.2. Scope, definition, and assumptions

2.3. Data sources

2.3.1. Secondary sources

2.3.1.1. Preliminary data mining

2.3.2. Primary sources

2.3.2.1. Statistical Model

2.3.2.2. Data Triangulation

2.3.2.3. Research Objective

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Key trends

3.3. Market drivers

3.4. Market restraints

3.5. Market opportunities

3.6. Market Challenges

3.7. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 4. COVID-19 Impact on Health and Wellness Market

Chapter 5. Global Health and Wellness Market Overview, By Product Type, 2018 - 2032 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Global Health and Wellness Market Overview, By Geography, 2018 - 2032 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. North America Health and Wellness Market Overview, By Countries, 2018 - 2032 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Europe Health and Wellness Market Overview, By Countries, 2018 - 2032 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Asia Pacific Health and Wellness Market Overview, By Countries, 2018 - 2032 (USD Million)

Chapter 10. Middle East & Africa Health and Wellness Market Overview, By Countries, 2018 - 2032 (USD Million)

Chapter 11. South America Health and Wellness Market Overview, By Countries, 2018 - 2032 (USD Million)

Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competitive environment, 2022

12.2. Strategic framework

12.2.1. Partnership/agreement

12.2.2. Expansion

12.2.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

12.2.4. Recent development

Chapter 13. Key Vendor Analysis

13.1. Wellable LLC

13.1.1. Company overview

13.1.2. Financial performance

13.1.3. Product Benchmarking

13.1.4. Recent initiatives

13.2. AMWAY CORP.

13.3. Bayer AG

13.4. B. BRAUN SE

13.5. BioThrive Sciences

13.6. DANONE S.A.

13.7. Herbalife International of America, Inc.

13.8. INVOQ HEALTHCARE INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

13.9. JOHNSON HEALTH TECH.

13.10. SOUKYA

13.11. UNILEVER

Chapter 14. Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

14.1. Health and Wellness Market Industrial Chain Analysis

14.2. Downstream Buyers

Chapter 15. Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

15.1. Marketing Channel

15.1.1. Direct Marketing

15.1.2. Indirect Marketing

15.1.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend

15.2. Market Positioning

15.2.1. Pricing Strategy

15.2.2. Brand Strategy

15.2.3. Target Client

15.3. Distributors/Traders List

Chapter 16. Market Effect Factors Analysis

16.1. Product Progress/Risk

16.1.1. Substitutes Threat

16.1.2. Product Progress in Related Size

16.2. Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

16.3. Economic/Political Environmental Change

Chapter 17. Future Outlook of the Market

