New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe and Americas Air Fresheners with Wick and Rattan Wood Sticks Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product Type, End Use, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06452119/?utm_source=GNW



The Europe and Americas air fresheners with wick and rattan wood sticks market is expected to grow from US$ 344.19 million in 2022 to US$ 473.35 million by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2028.



Air fresheners with wick and rattan wood sticks are used in residential and commercial spaces to create a pleasant environment.These products eliminate the odor.



Rising disposable income of people and growing adoption of air fresheners with wick and rattan wood sticks in commercial facilities are the market drivers.Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into air fresheners with wick and rattan wood sticks.



In terms of end use, the market is classified into residential, commercial, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online channels and offline channels.



The air fresheners with wick and rattan wood sticks market is bolstering owing to growing adoption of these air fresheners in the commercial sector and increasing disposable income of people.Furthermore, the increase in demand for high-end lifestyles and luxury in everyday lives is propelling the growth of the air freshener with wick and rattan wood sticks market.



Moreover, air fresheners with wick and rattan wood sticks are used in residential and commercial spaces to create a pleasant environment.Commercial buildings increasingly use air care systems, such as air fresheners with wick and rattan wood sticks, to neutralize foul odors and keep the environment clean and refreshing.



This promotes good vibes in the space, improving employee mood and morale and increasing productivity.Air fresheners can be easily installed anywhere a pleasant fragrance is desired, including meeting rooms, reception areas, hotels, showrooms, and offices.



Various fragrances, such as fruit and lemon-rich fragrances, transform musky offices and bathrooms into fresh and clean environments. Furthermore, rattan diffuser sticks use essential oil, and natural essential oil extracts benefit human health and well-being.



The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.The consumer goods industry witnessed severe disruptions such as supply chain breaks and production plant shutdowns due to the pandemic.



The shutdown of manufacturing plants and factories in Europe and the Americas hindered the supply chain and negatively impacted manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and goods sales.Further, during the pandemic, various companies announced possible delays in product deliveries and a slump in future sales.



In addition, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe and the Americas disrupted business collaboration and partnership opportunities. The pandemic directly affected the demand and production of air fresheners with wick and rattan wood sticks and subsequently impacted the revenue of economies and businesses.



In Europe and the Americas, the US, France, the UK, and Russia were the worst-affected countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The outbreak resulted in temporary disruptions in the operations of industrial bases, which discontinued the expansion of their manufacturing facilities across Europe and the Americas.



In addition, due to the shortage of laborers, the production of raw materials was low in the region, which disrupted the supply chain.Manufacturers of air fresheners with wick and rattan wood sticks in Europe and the Americas experienced several challenges due to the crisis.



However, various industries are back on track due to the gradual ease of supply constraints. Rising demand for air fresheners with wick and rattan wood sticks across diverse applications and increasing government initiatives to combat the COVID-19 pandemic substantially boosted the demand for air fresheners with wick and rattan wood sticks in Europe and the Americas.



Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.; Procter and Gamble Co.; S.C. JOHNSON and SON, INC.; Pura Scents, Inc.; Hypsoé; Sunsum Intention Candles; Scent Company Srl; Voluspa; Scent Fill; and Balev Ltd. are among the key players operating in the Europe and Americas air fresheners with wick and rattan wood sticks market. These players are adopting product innovation strategies to acquire a large number of consumers in the region.







The overall Europe and Americas air fresheners with wick and rattan wood sticks market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants—such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the Europe and Americas air fresheners with wick and rattan wood sticks market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06452119/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________