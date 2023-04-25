Ferroelectric RAM Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2031, Reaching US$ 601.3 billion: As per TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global ferroelectric RAM market stood at US$ 401.7 million in 2022 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 601.3 million by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2023 and 2031.



Sales of ferroelectric RAM are increasing due to the rising demand for High-Endurance Non-Volatile Memory. FRAM is a high-endurance non-volatile memory that can withstand a large number of read-write cycles, making it ideal for applications that require frequent data updates. With the increasing demand for high-endurance non-volatile memory, such as in the automotive industry, FRAM is expected to see increased adoption.

The increasing adoption in IoT Devices is a major factor that is also expected to accelerate market growth in the near future. IoT devices require low-power, high-performance memory technology, and FRAM is ideal for this purpose. With the increasing adoption of IoT devices, the demand for FRAM is also expected to grow.

The expanding automotive electronics market is leading to the extensive application of ferroelectric RAM components. The automotive electronics market is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and the need for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). FRAM is well-suited for applications in the automotive industry due to its high-endurance, low-power, and fast-write capabilities.

The advancements in FRAM technology have created new opportunities for the Ferroelectric RAM industry. Advancements in FRAM technology, such as the development of higher-density FRAM chips and the integration of FRAM with other semiconductor technologies, are expected to drive the growth of the FRAM market. These advancements will enable FRAM to be used in a wider range of applications, including those that require high-density memory.

Market Snapshot:

Market Segmentation: Interface Type, Memory Density, Package, Application, End-use Industry
Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
Companies Covered: Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group), Infineon Technologies AG, LAPIS Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (Rohm Semiconductor), Ramtron International, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SK Hynix Inc., Symetrix Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Toshiba Corporation

Key Findings of the Market Report

On the basis of interface type, parallel interface is likely to be most preferred, expected to expand at share of 55.3%, attributed to the factors such as high data transfer speed, which is important in applications such as gaming, video streaming, and graphics processing.





Based on density segment, the 2MB – 8MB segment holds the highest market share, attributed to the increasing demand for memory-dense applications such as automotive, industrial automation, and smart grids.





By application, the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) segment is expected to boost the growth of the FRAM market, attributed to the demand for ADAS systems is increasing due to the rising focus on vehicle safety and the need for advanced features in modern vehicles.



Global Ferroelectric RAM Market: Growth Drivers

The global ferroelectric RAM market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2023 to 2031, due to the growing need for secure memory.





Another factor that is projected to augment the market growth includes the rapid growth in smart grid infrastructure.





Additionally, the increasing demand for cloud computing, as well as advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), are other major factors that are anticipated to fuel the market prospects



Global Ferroelectric RAM Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Ferroelectric RAM market during the forecast period.





The regional market is witnessing an increase, due to the factors such as increasing demand for consumer electronics in the region, as well as advancements in industrial automation .





Growing automotive industry in the region, as well as government support are anticipated to escalate the growth of the regional market over the analysis period.



Global Ferroelectric RAM Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global Ferroelectric RAM market are:

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group)

Infineon Technologies AG

LAPIS Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (Rohm Semiconductor)

Ramtron International

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SK Hynix Inc.

Symetrix Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Ferroelectric RAM industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for Ferroelectric RAM. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In 2021, Cypress Semiconductor introduced a new family of high-density FRAM memory products for use in industrial and automotive applications.

In the same year, Fujitsu Semiconductor announced the development of a new FRAM technology that achieves higher density and faster write speeds compared to existing FRAM products.

Global Ferroelectric RAM Market: Segmentation

Interface Type

Serial

Parallel

Memory Density

Up to 16Kb

32Kb - 128Kb

256Kb - 1Mb

2Mb - 8Mb

Above 8Mb



Package

BGA

QFN

SOIC

Others (SOP, DFN, etc.)

Application

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Battery Management System (BMS)

Wearable Device

Base Station Equipment

Customer Premise Equipment (CPE)

Robot

CT Scan

Smart Utility Meter

Others (Elevator, Solar Panel, etc.)



End-use Industry

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

IT and Telecommunication

Energy and Utility

Healthcare

Others (Oil and Gas, Mining, etc.)



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



