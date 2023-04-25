Server Storage Area Network Market Expected to Reach USD 63.79 Billion by 2030: Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Server Storage Area Network Market Analysis By Component, by Services, by Type, and by Organization – Forecast till 2030”, market valuation is poised to reach USD 63.79 Billion by 2030, registering a 37.8% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2022–2030).

Drivers

The growth of the server SAN market can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-performance storage solutions to handle large volumes of data generated by organizations. The rise of cloud computing, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) are also driving factors for the growth of the market.

Challenges

However, the server SAN market faces several challenges, including the high cost of implementation and maintenance of server SAN solutions, the lack of skilled professionals to manage and maintain server SAN solutions, and the increasing threat of cyber-attacks and data breaches.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 63.79 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 37.8% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers One of the major factors contributing to the growth of server storage area network is the higher adoption of data centers for improved data storage management.

Market Segmentation

The global server SAN market is segmented by component, organization size, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. By organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. By industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, IT and telecom, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global server SAN market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the presence of several key players in the region and the increasing adoption of server SAN solutions by organizations to handle large volumes of data.

Industry Trends

One of the key trends in the server SAN market is the increasing use of flash-based storage solutions to improve performance and reduce latency. Another trend is the adoption of software-defined storage (SDS) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their storage infrastructure and reduce costs.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the server SAN market include Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd., NetApp Inc., Nutanix Inc., Pure Storage Inc., and Western Digital Corporation.

Recent Developments and Opportunities

In recent years, several developments have been made in the server SAN market. For instance, in October 2022, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP announced the launch of its new server SAN solution, HPE Nimble Storage dHCI, which provides enterprise-level storage capabilities for hybrid cloud environments. Similarly, in August 2021, NetApp Inc. announced the launch of its new SDS solution, NetApp ONTAP, which enables organizations to optimize their storage infrastructure and reduce costs.

There are several opportunities in the server SAN market, including the increasing adoption of flash-based storage solutions, the adoption of SDS solutions, and the development of server SAN solutions for SMEs.

In conclusion, the server SAN market is expected to reach USD 25.6 billion by 2028 due to the increasing demand for high-performance storage solutions to handle large volumes of data generated by organizations. However, the market also faces several challenges that need to be addressed. The adoption of flash-based storage solutions and SDS solutions present significant opportunities for the growth of the market.

