Company Announcement no. 127 – 2023

Copenhagen, April 25th, 2023

Results of the Annual General Meeting 2023

GreenMobility A/S (the “Company”) today held its Annual General Meeting, at which the Annual General Meeting:

Took note of the report on the Company’s activities in the past financial year;

Adopted the Annual Report for 2022;

Adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to carry forward the loss related to the financial year ended 31 December 2022 and not distribute dividends to the shareholders;

Granted discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management;

Approved the Remuneration Report for 2022 in an advisory vote;

Approved the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors for the remainder of 2023 and until the next Annual General Meeting;

Re-elected Tue Østergaard, Claus Schønemann Juhl and Mie Levi Fenger as members of the Board of Directors;

Re-elected Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as auditor of the company;

Adopted an authorization to the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares in the period until 24 April 2026, on one or more occasions, with a total value of up to 10% of the Company’s share capital from time to time, subject to the Company’s holding of treasury shares after such acquisitions does not exceed 10% of the Company’s share capital. The consideration may not deviate more than 10% from the official price quoted on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of the date of the agreement or acquisition;

Adopted amendments to Article 3.1 of the Articles of Association regarding extension of the current outstanding authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by up to nominally DKK 1,097,187.60 with pre-emptive rights at a price at or below market price for a one-year period from the Annual General Meeting until 24 April 2024;

Adopted amendments to Article 3.2 of the Articles of Association regarding extension of the current outstanding authorization to the Board of Directors to increase share capital by up to nominally DKK 1,097,187.60 without pre-emptive rights at market price for a one-year period from the Annual General Meeting until 24 April 2024;

Adopted amendments to Article 4.1 of the Articles of Association regarding increase of the authorization to the Board of Directors to issue up to 150,000 warrants corresponding to a capital increase of nominally DKK 60,000 for the remaining authorisation until 24 April 2027 and that the Board of Directors is authorised to re-use and re-issue the warrants issued.

After the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors constituted itself and elected Tue Østergaard as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors established an Audit Committee with Mie Levi Fenger as Chairman and Tue Østergaard as an ordinary member. The tasks of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee will be handled by the Board of Directors in the coming year in light of the relatively small size of the Board of Directors with three members.

GreenMobility A/S

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, Group CFO, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,600 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels, Helsinki, Amsterdam. More than 200,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

Attachment