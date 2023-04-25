Global Robotic Fruit Picker Market Report 2023: Rising Population and Shortage of Laborers Drives Growth

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Fruit Picker Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global robotic fruit picker market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.3% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Abundant Robotics

AGROBOT

Dogtooth Technologies

FFRobotics

Harvest Croo

Octinion BVBA

Ubot

This report on global robotic fruit picker market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global robotic fruit picker market by segmenting the market based on type, sales channel and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the robotic fruit picker market are provided in this report. The author believes that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Drivers

Rising Population

Shortage of Laborers

Market Challenges

High Research And Development Expenditure

High Cost of Investment

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market by Type

Automatic Fruit Picker

Semi-Automatic Fruit Picker

Market by Sales Channel

Direct

Indirect

Market by Application

Orchards

Greenhouses

Nurseries

