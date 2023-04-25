Global Robotic Fruit Picker Market Report 2023: Rising Population and Shortage of Laborers Drives Growth

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Fruit Picker Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global robotic fruit picker market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.3% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

  • Abundant Robotics
  • AGROBOT
  • Dogtooth Technologies
  • FFRobotics
  • Harvest Croo
  • Octinion BVBA
  • Ubot

This report on global robotic fruit picker market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global robotic fruit picker market by segmenting the market based on type, sales channel and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the robotic fruit picker market are provided in this report. The author believes that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Drivers

  • Rising Population
  • Shortage of Laborers

Market Challenges

  • High Research And Development Expenditure
  • High Cost of Investment

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market by Type

  • Automatic Fruit Picker
  • Semi-Automatic Fruit Picker

Market by Sales Channel

  • Direct
  • Indirect

Market by Application

  • Orchards
  • Greenhouses
  • Nurseries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2za66a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Fruit and Vegetables
                            
                            
                                Fruit Picker
                            
                            
                                Fruit Picker Robotic
                            
                            
                                Greenhouses
                            
                            
                                Robotic Fruit Picker
                            
                            
                                Robotics
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data