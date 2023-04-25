Global Robotic Fruit Picker Market Report 2023: Rising Population and Shortage of Laborers Drives Growth

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Fruit Picker Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global robotic fruit picker market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.3% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Abundant Robotics
- AGROBOT
- Dogtooth Technologies
- FFRobotics
- Harvest Croo
- Octinion BVBA
- Ubot
This report on global robotic fruit picker market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global robotic fruit picker market by segmenting the market based on type, sales channel and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the robotic fruit picker market are provided in this report. The author believes that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Drivers
- Rising Population
- Shortage of Laborers
Market Challenges
- High Research And Development Expenditure
- High Cost of Investment
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market by Type
- Automatic Fruit Picker
- Semi-Automatic Fruit Picker
Market by Sales Channel
- Direct
- Indirect
Market by Application
- Orchards
- Greenhouses
- Nurseries
