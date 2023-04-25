Global Semiconductor Packaging Market 2023 to 2030: Increasing Demand from the Electronic and Automobile Industry Drives Growth

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Packaging Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global semiconductor packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.9% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

ASE Group

Amkor Technology

Fujitsu Limited

Intel Corporation

Jcet/Stats Chippac Ltd

Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd (Spil)

Powertech Technology, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Texas Instruments

This report on global semiconductor packaging market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global semiconductor packaging market by segmenting the market based on service, application, end user and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the semiconductor packaging market are provided in this report. The author believes that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Drivers

Increasing demand for semiconductor devices

Increasing demand from electronic and automobile industry

Market Challenges

High initial investments

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market by Packaging Platform

Flip Chip

Embedded Die

Fan-in Wafer Level Packaging

Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging

Market by Packaging Material

Organic Substrate

Bonding Wire

Leadframe

Ceramic Package

Others

Market by End User

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defence

Medical Devices

Communications and Telecom

Automotive Industry

Energy and Lighting

Market by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

