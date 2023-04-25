Global Semiconductor Packaging Market 2023 to 2030: Increasing Demand from the Electronic and Automobile Industry Drives Growth

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Packaging Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global semiconductor packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.9% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

  • ASE Group
  • Amkor Technology
  • Fujitsu Limited
  • Intel Corporation
  • Jcet/Stats Chippac Ltd
  • Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd (Spil)
  • Powertech Technology, Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
  • Texas Instruments

This report on global semiconductor packaging market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global semiconductor packaging market by segmenting the market based on service, application, end user and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the semiconductor packaging market are provided in this report. The author believes that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Drivers

  • Increasing demand for semiconductor devices
  • Increasing demand from electronic and automobile industry

Market Challenges

  • High initial investments

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market by Packaging Platform

  • Flip Chip
  • Embedded Die
  • Fan-in Wafer Level Packaging
  • Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging

Market by Packaging Material

  • Organic Substrate
  • Bonding Wire
  • Leadframe
  • Ceramic Package
  • Others

Market by End User

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Aerospace and Defence
  • Medical Devices
  • Communications and Telecom
  • Automotive Industry
  • Energy and Lighting

Market by Region

  • Europe
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

