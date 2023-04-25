Global Breast Cancer Screening Market will reach US$ 2.12 Billion in 2028

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Breast Cancer Screening Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451281/?utm_source=GNW

When breast cancer is detected early, more treatment options are available, including less invasive treatments and the possibility of breast-conserving surgery. In addition, breast cancer screening is cost-effective, as the cost of screening is significantly lower than that of treating advanced breast cancer.



Breastcancer.org’s 2022 update projects that in the United States, 287,850 individuals received a diagnosis of invasive breast cancer, and an additional 51,400 individuals were diagnosed with non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer



Breast cancer screening markets shall experience a CAGR of 5.26% from 2022 to 2028



The demand for breast cancer screening services has been increasing due to the rising incidence of breast cancer worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the most prevalent type of cancer globally, with over 2.3 million new cases. A growing awareness has fuelled this rise in demand for screening services among women about the importance of breast cancer screening. As a result, women are encouraged to undergo screening through various campaigns, educational programs, and advocacy groups. Additionally, the aging of the population has also played a role in the increased demand for breast cancer screening services, as frequent diagnosis of breast cancer is common in older women.



Governments have implemented screening programs and policies to increase access to breast cancer screening, particularly for underserved populations. In addition, technological advancements have led to the development of more accurate and less invasive screening methods, such as digital mammography, breast ultrasound, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), which have improved the detection of breast cancer. For instance, in March 2022, LifeCell launched Breast Screen Panel, a comprehensive genetic screening test assessing women’s risk of breast cancer. Hence, the market value for the global breast cancer screening market was US$ 1.64 Billion in 2022.



Increased Awareness, Technological Advancements, and Government Initiatives have led to the growing demand for Breast Cancer Screening Services in India

Countries present in the breast cancer screening market are the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Norway, Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Thailand, Malaysia, China, Brazil, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of World. Increasing disposable income in India has allowed more individuals to afford breast cancer screening services, awareness campaigns, and government initiatives, raising women’s awareness about the importance of breast cancer screening and improving access to screening services, particularly for underserved populations. In addition, government initiatives such as the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Stroke (NPCDCS) and the National Health Mission (NHM) have improved access to breast cancer screening in India.



In China, improved access to healthcare services, including breast cancer screening, can be attributed to the country’s recent increase in healthcare spending. Additionally, the Chinese government has launched various initiatives to improve access to breast cancer screening, focusing on underserved populations. An example of such an initiative is the National Breast Cancer Screening Program, which offers free breast cancer screening to women living in rural areas.



High Incidence of Breast Cancer in the United States has increased the emphasis on Breast Cancer Screening

Based on the Mammography breast cancer screening, there are 24 divisions - United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Norway, Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Thailand, Malaysia, China, Brazil, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of World. Health insurance plans cover mammography, making it more accessible and affordable. In addition, advanced mammography technology has improved the accuracy of screening. The government has implemented policies to increase access to mammography, including initiatives to achieve "zero fatalities from breast cancer" by 2030, as announced by the National Breast Cancer Foundation, with USD 12.4 Million in funding for 20 research initiatives.



Private Healthcare Sector in Brazil Embraces Advanced Breast Cancer Screening Technologies Amid Growing Awareness among Women.



The countries where MRI breast cancer screening is prevalent are the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Norway, Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Thailand, Malaysia, China, Brazil, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of World. The private healthcare sector in Brazil has been investing in advanced breast cancer screening technologies, including MRI, to provide more accurate and effective screening services. Furthermore, there has been a growing awareness among women in Brazil about the importance of breast cancer screening, driven by campaigns, educational programs, and advocacy groups.



China shall have the Highest Share in the Ultrasound Screening Industry

United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Norway, Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Thailand, Malaysia, China, Brazil, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of World, is the different countries in the ultrasound breast cancer screening market. Ultrasound screening is safe and effective, particularly for younger women and women with dense breast tissue. The Chinese government has implemented initiatives to increase access to breast cancer screening, including promoting ultrasound screening as a primary screening method.



Additionally, the development and adoption of advanced ultrasound technology have improved the accuracy and effectiveness of ultrasound screening in detecting breast cancer.



There has been a growing emphasis on using ultrasound screening as a complement to mammography, particularly for women with dense breast tissue leading to increased adoption and utilization of ultrasound screening in the United States. Moreover, the United States has been a leader in developing and adopting advanced ultrasound technology, including 3D and 4D ultrasound, improving the accuracy and effectiveness of ultrasound screening in detecting breast cancer.



Key Players Analysis

AstraZeneca, Novartis, Sanofi, Pfizer, Bayer AG, and GlaxoSmithKline plc are significant companies competing in Breast Cancer Screening Market.



In June 2022, Walmart signed a general merchandise supplier agreement with Biomerica, Inc to sell the Aware Breast Self-Exam device in its retail system.



The report titled “Global Breast Cancer Screening Market Global Forecast by breast cancer screening (United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Norway, Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Thailand, Malaysia, China, Brazil, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and ROW), Mammography screening (United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Norway, Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Thailand, Malaysia, China, Brazil, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and ROW), MRI Screening (United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Norway, Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Thailand, Malaysia, China, Brazil, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and ROW) Ultrasound Screening (United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Norway, Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Thailand, Malaysia, China, Brazil, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and ROW), Company Analysis (AstraZeneca, Novartis, Sanofi, Pfizer, Bayer AG, and GlaxoSmithKline plc)" provides a detailed analysis of Global breast cancer screening Market.



Breast Cancer Screening- Market breakup of 24 Countries:

1. United Kingdom

2. France

3. Germany

4. Italy

5. Spain

6. Switzerland

7. Norway

8. Netherlands

9. New Zealand

10. Australia

11. United States

12. Canada

13. Japan

14. Korea

15. Singapore

16. India

17. Thailand

18. Malaysia

19. China

20. Brazil

21. South Africa

22. United Arab Emirates

23. Saudi Arabia

24. Rest of World



Mammography Screening - Market breakup from 24 Viewpoints:

1. United Kingdom

2. France

3. Germany

4. Italy

5. Spain

6. Switzerland

7. Norway

8. Netherlands

9. New Zealand

10. Australia

11. United States

12. Canada

13. Japan

14. Korea

15. Singapore

16. India

17. Thailand

18. Malaysia

19. China

20. Brazil

21. South Africa

22. United Arab Emirates

23. Saudi Arabia

24. Rest of World



MRI Screening- Market breakup from 24 Viewpoints:

1. United Kingdom

2. France

3. Germany

4. Italy

5. Spain

6. Switzerland

7. Norway

8. Netherlands

9. New Zealand

10. Australia

11. United States

12. Canada

13. Japan

14. Korea

15. Singapore

16. India

17. Thailand

18. Malaysia

19. China

20. Brazil

21. South Africa

22. United Arab Emirates

23. Saudi Arabia

24. Rest of World



Ultrasound Screening- Market breakup from 24 Viewpoints:

1. United Kingdom

2. France

3. Germany

4. Italy

5. Spain

6. Switzerland

7. Norway

8. Netherlands

9. New Zealand

10. Australia

11. United States

12. Canada

13. Japan

14. Korea

15. Singapore

16. India

17. Thailand

18. Malaysia

19. China

20. Brazil

21. South Africa

22. United Arab Emirates

23. Saudi Arabia

24. Rest of World



Company has been covered from 3 Viewpoints:

• Overview

• Recent Development

• Revenue



Company Analysis:

1. AstraZeneca

2. Novartis

3. Sanofi

4. Pfizer

5. Bayer AG

6. GlaxoSmithKline plc

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451281/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________