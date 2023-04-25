SOLIANT TO HIRE 300 NEW COLLEAGUES ACROSS SOUTHEAST

ATLANTA, GA., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soliant, a leading provider of specialized healthcare and education staffing services, today announced they will be hiring 300 new colleagues in Q2 across five offices in the Southeast: in Peachtree Corners and the Cobb Galleria in Atlanta, Southside in Jacksonville, and downtown and Oldsmar in Tampa. This expansion will give Soliant the internal resources to meet the growing nationwide demand for healthcare and education professionals.

“The expansion of our internal workforce is a reflection of the critical need for our services placing specialized education and healthcare professionals in open jobs to fill the widening workforce gaps in both industries,” said David Alexander, CEO of Soliant. “We have cultivated an encouraging and welcoming company culture that puts our people at the center of our organization, which is what attracts many talented candidates and enables us to retain our colleagues.”

The new class of colleagues will include many recent graduates from universities across Georgia and Florida. Soliant regularly recruits new graduates and has a unique New Grad Program for new colleagues that positions them to be successful within the company and grow their careers.

Soliant was founded in Atlanta and celebrated its 30th anniversary last spring. Its success has driven one of the highest growth stories in the city over the past three decades. Just last year the company physically expanded with the opening of an additional location in Atlanta at the Galleria Office Park in Cobb County. This year, Soliant opened a new office in downtown Tampa.

Individuals interested in career opportunities with Soliant are encouraged to visit soliant.com/careers.

