Global Air Defense Systems Market to 2030: Introduction of New Technologies Drives Growth

The "Air Defense Systems Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global air defense systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.8% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Airbus Defense and Space

Aselsan A.S.

BAE Systems PLC

Boeing

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics

Hanwha Corporation

Kongsberg Gruppen

Leonardo S.P.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MBDA

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Thales Group

This report on global air defense systems market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global air defense systems market by segmenting the market based on component, type, platform, range, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the air defense systems market are provided in this report. The author believes that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Drivers

Introduction of New Technologies

High Focus on R&D Associated

Market Challenges

Limited client base

High Involvement of Government Bodies

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market by Component

Weapon System

Fire Control System

Command and Control System

Others

Market by Type

Missile Defense Systems

Anti-aircraft Systems

Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS)

Counter Rocket, Artillery and Mortar (C-RAM) Systems

Market by Platform

Airborne

Land

Naval

Market by Range

Long-range Air Defense System (LRAD)

Medium-range Air Defense System (MRAD)

Short-range Air Defense System (SHORAD)

