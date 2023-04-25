Global Air Defense Systems Market to 2030: Introduction of New Technologies Drives Growth

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Defense Systems Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global air defense systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.8% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Airbus Defense and Space
- Aselsan A.S.
- BAE Systems PLC
- Boeing
- Elbit Systems
- General Dynamics
- Hanwha Corporation
- Kongsberg Gruppen
- Leonardo S.P.A.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- MBDA
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Raytheon Technologies
- Rheinmetall AG
- Saab AB
- Thales Group
This report on global air defense systems market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global air defense systems market by segmenting the market based on component, type, platform, range, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the air defense systems market are provided in this report. The author believes that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Drivers
- Introduction of New Technologies
- High Focus on R&D Associated
Market Challenges
- Limited client base
- High Involvement of Government Bodies
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market by Component
- Weapon System
- Fire Control System
- Command and Control System
- Others
Market by Type
- Missile Defense Systems
- Anti-aircraft Systems
- Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS)
- Counter Rocket, Artillery and Mortar (C-RAM) Systems
Market by Platform
- Airborne
- Land
- Naval
Market by Range
- Long-range Air Defense System (LRAD)
- Medium-range Air Defense System (MRAD)
- Short-range Air Defense System (SHORAD)
