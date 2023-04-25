Dishwasher Market will reach US$ 35.08 Billion in 2028

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dishwasher Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451290/?utm_source=GNW

Dishwashers can save a lot of time and effort by automating this task. Dishwashers offer time-saving benefits by cleaning many dishes and utensils in one cycle, making them ideal for large families and hosting guests. They are also water and energy efficient, eco-friendly, and often come with energy-saving features.



In addition, dishwashers improve hygiene by using high temperatures during the wash cycle to kill bacteria, which is essential for households with young children, the elderly, or individuals with weakened immune systems. Dishwashers provide convenience and organization with multiple compartments and racks for different types of dishes and cutlery, including adjustable shelves for more oversized items. They also offer better cleaning than washing dishes by hand, using powerful water jets and specialized cleaning agents to remove tough stains and debris.



Dishwasher Markets shall experience a CAGR of 5.61% from 2022 to 2028



Several factors have subscribed to the rise of the dishwasher market. These include the increasing demand for time-saving and convenient household appliances, the trend towards eco-friendly and energy-efficient appliances, and technological advancements that have made dishwashers more efficient, effective, and affordable. In addition, the higher number of households with two working adults and busy schedules has led to a higher demand for time-saving appliances like dishwashers. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has also played a role, as there was a rise in hygiene and sanitation awareness, which has led to more consumers seeking appliances that can help kill germs and bacteria. Hence, the market value for the dishwasher market was US$ 25.28 Billion in 2022.



Freestanding Dishwashers have Hegemony in the market due to their Affordability, Convenience, and Comparable Functionality to built-in Models

Product types present in the dishwasher market are Freestanding and Built-in. Freestanding dishwashers are an attractive choice for consumers with a limited budget because they are priced lower than built-in models. Due to their easy installation and portability, individuals who frequently move or reside in rental properties find freestanding dishwashers a practical option. Freestanding dishwashers are widely accessible to consumers as they are available both in brick-and-mortar stores and online. Consumers have a broad range of options when selecting freestanding dishwashers, including different sizes, styles, and colors, enabling them to choose a dishwasher that matches their needs. Freestanding dishwashers possess similar features and functionalities as built-in models, including energy-saving options and multiple wash cycles.



Industries that place High Importance on Cleanliness and Hygiene are driving the Growth of Commercial Dishwashers in the Dishwasher Market

The dishwasher market has household and commercial applications mainly. Commercial dishwashers are experiencing growing demand due to the rising need for effective and economical cleaning solutions across industries like hospitality, healthcare, and food service, where hygiene is paramount. Technological advancements in commercial dishwasher models with faster cycle times, larger capacity, and energy efficiency have also increased in popularity. In addition, the trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly practices in commercial operations has further driven the adoption of commercial dishwashers that utilize fewer chemicals and water, resulting in lower operating costs and reduced environmental impact.



Multi-brand Stores have the Lion’s share in the Dishwasher Market



Distribution channels used in the dishwasher market include multi-brand stores, wholesalers, specialty stores, and online retailers. Multi-brand stores are popular due to the convenience of finding various dishwasher brands and models in one location and knowledgeable staff who can help choose the suitable dishwasher and offer repair services. They also have competitive pricing and a trusted reputation for providing high-quality products and services.



Online retail is growing in the dishwasher market due to the convenience of shopping from home, easy comparison of prices and features, a more comprehensive selection of products, lower overhead costs leading to lower prices, and access to customer reviews for informed purchasing decisions.



Asia-Pacific Dishwasher Market shall grow at the Highest Rate in the Future



North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa are the regions that comprises the dishwasher market. Several factors are contributing to the growth of the Asia-Pacific dishwasher market, including increasing disposable incomes and changing consumer lifestyles, which have raised the demand for modern appliances. In addition, the rising urban population and surge in households with smaller living spaces have also increased the need for space-efficient and energy-efficient appliances such as dishwashers. Moreover, government initiatives that promote energy-efficient appliances and technological advancements in dishwasher models have further fuelled market growth in the region.



North America dominates the dishwasher market for several reasons, including high disposable incomes and a strong home ownership and renovation culture, which drive demand for modern and efficient home appliances. Additionally, the region has a well-established retail infrastructure, high consumer awareness, and a preference for premium and high-end dishwasher brands. Finally, the presence of key players in the area and the introduction of innovative and advanced dishwasher models further strengthen North America’s dominance in the dishwasher market.



Key Players

Electrolux AB, Panasonic, Whirlpool, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung, Siemens, LG Electronics, and Haier are prominent in the dishwasher market. The dishwasher market experiences high demand due to their convenience in saving time and effort, leading to increased competition among companies. Technological advancements have introduced new and improved features, driving companies to stay ahead. Price competition has become fierce as consumers seek the best value for their money. Brand recognition is also significant as established brands have an advantage due to customer loyalty. Finally, gaining access to the best distribution channels is crucial, and companies compete to reach their target consumers through multi-brand stores, online retailers, and specialty stores.



The report titled "Dishwasher Market Global Forecast by product type (Freestanding, and Built-in), application (household, and commercial), distribution channel (multi-brand stores, wholesalers, specialty stores, online retails, and others), region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa), and key players (Electrolux AB, Panasonic, Whirlpool, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung, Siemens, LG Electronics, and Haier)," provides a detailed analysis of Dishwasher Market.



Product type - Market breakup from 2 Viewpoints:

1. Freestanding

2. Built-in



Application - Market breakup from 2 Viewpoints:

1. Household

2. Commercial



Distribution Channel - Market breakup from 5 Viewpoints:

1. Multi-brandStores

2. Wholesalers

3. Specialty Stores

4. Online Retails

5. Others



Region - Market breakup from 5 Viewpoints:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Middle East & Africa



The company has been covered from 3 Viewpoints:

• Overviews

• Recent Development

• Revenues



Company Analysis:

1. Electrolux AB

2. Panasonic

3. Whirlpool

4. Robert Bosch GmbH

5. Samsung

6. Siemens

7. LG Electronics

8. Haier

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451290/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________